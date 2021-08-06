This TikTok-Famous Shower Soap Dispenser with 10,000 Five-Star Amazon Ratings Is on Sale for Just $20
You can thank TikTok for surfacing all kinds of now-viral sensations, like creamy lemonade, butt-lifting leggings, and this clever find.
Both TikTok users and Amazon shoppers love this wall-mounted soap, shampoo, and conditioner dispenser with 10,000 five-star ratings. Owners love its sleek look and functionality, helping them to save space and reduce waste. And right now, the "super convenient" and "very useful" organizer is on sale for $20.
The rust-proof shower accessory features three chambers for housing your favorite soaps, hooks for loofahs and razors, and it comes with various labels, so you can customize yours. The brand also provides waterproof silicone glue and tape to make shower installation fast and easy (Amazon reviewers recommend carefully reviewing the instructions to ensure that it's set up correctly and won't fall).
In addition to the thousands of praise-filled Amazon reviews it's received, it's also racked up 24 million views and five million likes on TikTok. Shoppers rave about it on the video hub and shopping platform — especially those with young kids, AirBnb rental properties, and tiny showers that need decluttering. "I love how organized this makes me feel," one reviewer wrote.
"I went on a cruise a few years ago, and they had one of these bad boys in the shower," another reviewer wrote. "We now have two of these in our house (I bought a second one for our guest shower too), and I love this! Getting it on the wall was super easy, refilling the chambers is easy, and the labels were easy to apply. The bracket that hangs it on the wall is separate from the chambers, and so you can easily slide the whole thing off the wall if you wanted to clean it. It declutters my shower and makes it easy to see how much of each product I have left."
It's also a must-have for families, according to parents who love that it helps to corral clutter and ensure their kids aren't using excessive amounts of soap or making a mess. Since everything is stored up on the wall, cleaning the shower and tub goes quicker, too. And besides it's practical design, it's also attractive and simplistic. Its minimalist look instantly makes your shower look a bit more hotel- and spa-like, reviewers also pointed out.
If you're ready to upgrade your shower, you can snag the Amazon best-seller on sale while these savings last. Your bathroom will be ready for its TikTok debut in no time.
