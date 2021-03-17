TikTok and Amazon Reviewers Call This $10 Find with 11,900 Five-Star Ratings Their ‘Fave Kitchen Item’

Just like those viral butt-lifting leggings and foot peel masks, this handy kitchen find is the latest product to make shoppers say "TikTok made me buy it."
S&T Inc.'s $10 soap pump dispenser and sponge holder has become wildly popular via TikTok and racked up millions of views on the platform. The clever, space-saving find is also a hit with Amazon reviewers, earning over 11,900 five-star ratings and thousands of praise-filled reviews. What's more, Amazon recently revealed its most popular home products on TikTok and the list included the two-in-one product.
Shoppers love that the sleek piece features a built-in pump that dispenses a dollop of soap directly on the included sponge with just a light push. And when you're not cleaning dishes, its top compartment is the perfect place to store your sponge. As one TikToker put it, it's one of those "random things that just make sense."
The genius find comes in four colors: gray, silver, white, and metallic gray. And each one holds up to 13 ounces of dish soap that's easily dispensed with one hand, helping you to cut back on the number of items cluttering your sink and wash your dishes a little faster.
Thousands of Amazon reviewers gave the $10 piece a perfect rating, calling it their "fave kitchen item," "super convenient," and a "great invention." In addition to its overall usefulness, they also raved about its easy-to-clean design, durable materials, and value for the money.
"It's so convenient and looks great on the counter," one reviewer wrote. "No more pumping or squeezing a bottle — just push down and you have the perfect amount of dish soap. Love it!"
"This is the best soap dispenser ever," another reviewer wrote. "It looks and works great. I got one for my mom and myself, and she loved it so much, she bought it for her sisters and my grandma. Now I'm gifting one to a friend. You'll love it."
If you're ready to give the latest TikTok-loved product a try, the Prime-eligible piece is currently in-stock at Amazon. Just add some soap and it will be ready to go!
