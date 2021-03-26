TikTokers and Amazon Reviewers Have Found Endless Uses for This Clever $40 Storage Piece

TikTokers have found the ultimate storage solution — no matter what you're trying to organize around your house.
Both Amazon reviewers and Tiktokers love this versatile garment rack for storing clothes and shoes. They've also shared clever ways to use the storage piece all over the house for plants, craft supplies, decor, books, and more. The sleek rack, which starts at $40, has earned over 4,000 five-star ratings. And even more impressive, it's officially one of Amazon's most popular products on TikTok.
The organizer comes in five configurations, all of which offer a rack at the top and a shelf at the bottom. Shoppers can choose from the smaller one-shelf unit all the way up to a larger three-self style. Each one features a simple, minimalist look with a neutral hue (black or white) and clean lines. And they're all reversible. To set it up with the shelves on the left or right — simply turn it around.
Anyone who's maxed out their closet can use the garment rack to store clothes, outerwear, shoes, and accessories, but that's far from its only uses. The handy find can also be a coat rack, house seasonal items, or become extra storage in mudrooms, basements, and entryways. College students love it for dorms, and parents rave about how handy it's been for school supplies while homeschooling. It's no surprise that owners call it "one of the best pieces of furniture I have owned" and "a dream come true for closet organization."
"I have had this rack for a year now, and it was exactly what I was looking for to hold my seasonal capsule wardrobe," one reviewer wrote. "It is heavy duty and holds everything I need it to: clothes, scarves, shoes, bags, and a large jewelry box. After a year of use the rack is as sturdy and solid as day one."
"These are great," another reviewer wrote. "I bought two of them to hold some of my plant collection. They make nice looking shelving units!"
If you're ready to put the storage unit to the test and discover yet another clever use that'll make you go viral on TikTok, the Prime-eligible rack is currently in stock on Amazon. No matter what you choose to do with it, it'll be a hit with your followers.