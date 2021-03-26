TikTokers and Amazon Reviewers Have Found Endless Uses for This Clever $40 Storage Piece

Anyone who's maxed out their closet can use the garment rack to store clothes, outerwear, shoes, and accessories, but that's far from its only uses. The handy find can also be a coat rack, house seasonal items, or become extra storage in mudrooms, basements, and entryways. College students love it for dorms, and parents rave about how handy it's been for school supplies while homeschooling. It's no surprise that owners call it "one of the best pieces of furniture I have owned" and "a dream come true for closet organization."