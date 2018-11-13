See Inside Tiffani Thiessen's Newly Redesigned 'Creative Sanctuary' at Home

In Tiffani Thiessen‘s new home office, working from home doesn’t seem so bad.

The Cooking Channel star, 44, enlisted the help of interior designer Kristen Alber to help her transform the space into a playful yet functional room where she could work on her projects without constantly getting distracted by everything else going on in her household. The mom of two lives in the home with her kids, Harper, 8, and Holt, 3.

“It is not always easy working from home with kiddos close by and an ongoing to do list that seems to never end,” Thiessen tells PEOPLE. “So at the start of this year I decided it was time to design a space that would become a creative sanctuary for me and my assistant Tory.”

Together, the pair created a “beautiful workspace” complete with a velvet navy sofa, a blush arm chair and gold accented tables and chairs for the seating area. Thiessen opted for a floral patterned rug to pull together the room, and used a corner seating nook to store children’s books and her record player, which shows a more playful vibe of the work room.

The space also features two desks—one for Thiessen and one for her assistant, and a black standalone filing cabinet for storage. The built-in bookshelves also double as storage for Thiessen, and are lined with plenty of cookbooks, design books, and framed family photos.

“Kristin helped us to fashion my office that feels elevated, elegant and highly personal,” Thiessen says.

The Saved By the Bell alum also revamped her powder room during the office redesign, and because she didn’t have a lot of space to work with, she wanted to make a bold statement by using Tempaper Designs, a removable wallpaper company.

“We knew we wanted wallpaper to make it pop,” Thiessen says. “The black with gold peonies from Tempaper was perfect. It wasn’t too busy and kept with the vibe of the rest of our space.”

Thiessen is no stranger to designing spaces in her 6,000 square-foot L.A. home. In March, she told Food Network Magazine that she “bribed” her husband to grab a wheelbarrow to take brick from a nearby house that had been torn down so she could re-use it for a fireplace in their backyard.

Slowly but surely, she’s designing a casual-chic home that’s perfect for her family (plus her two dogs and chickens!) and she doesn’t see there will any “For Sale” signs in their yard in their near future, she told PEOPLE in May 2017.

“We knew this was going to be the home we stayed in for a long time,” she says.