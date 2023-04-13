Storage Bags That Make Moving 'So Much Less of a Pain' Are on Sale for $6 Apiece at Amazon

“Each time I fill one of these bags with clothes I’m amazed at how much they hold”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 13, 2023 05:00 AM

TICONN 4 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Whether you're planning a move or simply need to pack extra clothes in containers, you're going to want to snag this must-have storage solution.

The Ticonn 4-Pack Extra-Large Moving Bags are just $6 apiece at Amazon right now, and they're perfect to hold just about anything. Measuring 27 inches by 14 inches by 15 inches, these extra-large storage bags are waterproof and heavy-duty. Complete with two carrying handles on either side, the bags are sturdy, even with extra weight. A top that easily zippers open and shut makes it easy to load and unload the bags.

You can stuff the bags with everything from books and seasonal clothing to excess linens and bulky coats. Once they're filled, use the tag pocket on the top-right corner to mark what's in each bag — so you won't need to rifle around to find what you're looking for. And when they're not being used, just fold the bags and tuck them away; they won't take up much space when packed down.

TICONN 4 Pack Extra Large Moving Bags
Amazon

Buy It! Ticonn 4-Pack Extra-Large Moving Bags, $24.95 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, with users calling them "durable" and "so reliable." One shopper said, "You can really get a lot of stuff packed in these, and they would make moving into dorms a breeze," while another added: "Each time I fill one of these bags with clothes I'm amazed at how much they hold."

A third shopper called these bags "amazing for moving," explaining, "You should definitely get these if you are moving. They came in so handy, and you can put large items in there like appliances." They finished off by writing: "It just made moving so much less of a pain. Really great product!"

Head to Amazon to get the Ticonn 4-Pack Extra-Large Moving Bags while they're on sale.

