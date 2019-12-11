Tia Mowry-Hardrict Shares Her Best Last-Minute Present Ideas for Procrasti-Gifters Everywhere

Wine Stopper
“A bottle of wine is always a welcome gift, especially around the holidays. Make sure you give it with a sparkly memorable wine stopper so even when the party is over they’ll think of you every time they use it!”
Buy It! $25, wayfair.com
Glass Straws
“These Kikkerland glass straws are a great gift for your environmentally conscious friends! They are sleek and stylish and you’ll always have a straw when you need to quench your thirst.”
Buy It! $10, kitchenkapers.com
Chesapeake Bay Candle
“Candles never go out of style and everyone loves them. These Chesapeake Bay scented candles in the Water Lily Pear scent are a favorite gift. They’re made with natural essential oils and they smell divine!”
Buy It! $16.50, yankeecandle.com
Banana Chocolate Oat Pancake Basket
“In need of a last-minute gift for a friend or your child’s teacher? I love putting together a basket of some of my favorite ingredients along with handwritten recipes. I always include a jar of honey along with Quaker Old-Fashioned Oats, which can be used for some of my most favorite recipes for the holidays including my Banana Chocolate Oat Pancakes,” says Mowry Hardrict, a spokesperson for the brand. “I love sweetening them with honey because it adds a natural boost of flavor. Gather everything up in a beautiful basket, tie a holiday ribbon around it and you are ready to go.”
Buy It! Quaker Oats, $5, target.com
Egg Timer
“This is a unique gift that really works! This egg timer tells you when your egg is cooked to your heart’s desire — soft, medium or hard boiled. It takes the guess work out of breakfast!”
Buy It! $8, williams-sonoma.com
Leather Bound Journal
“Keep all your important thoughts in one place. I love a beautiful journal like this one.”
Buy It! $23, amazon.com
Lands’ End Canvas Tote Bag
“Both stylish and sturdy, this Lands’ End tote is perfect for running errands or travel. It comes in a variety of fun holiday prints and patterns and is great for toting around all of your holiday gifts!” says the Lands’ End partner.
Buy It! $15 with promo code “TIAM,” applied here: landsend.com
Refrigerator Magnets
“The perfect accessory to display important notes, or your little one’s artwork, on the fridge. These magnets are beautiful works of art from the Met Museum.”
Buy It! $22, store.metmuseum.org
A Beautiful Book
“A beautiful classic book is a treasure. I love The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran. It is a short book with powerful life messages. This is a timeless gift your friends will love.”
Buy It! $10, amazon.com
Travel Umbrella
“This is the perfect gift for the avid traveler in your life. Everyone needs an umbrella when you’re on the road. This is one is stylish, compact, and easy to store in your car.”
Buy It! $21, amazon.com