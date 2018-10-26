See Inside 'the Heart' of Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Home (and Her Hyper-Organized Pantry!)

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is showing off her home.

In the third and final part of her video home tour series, the Sister, Sister alum takes fans through her living room, kitchen and hyper-organized pantry.

“Today is a very special day because I am going to be showing you the heart of our home,” Mowry-Hardrict says on the latest episode of her Kin Network show Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix.

The actress, who welcomed her second child in May, says the family room is her favorite place in the house because of its relaxing vibe and cozy fireplace. But the most sentimental elements of the home are the black-and-white photos from when she and her husband, Cory Hardrict, renewed their vows that line the shelves.

Mowry-Hardrict also adores the rug in that room, which came from Mexico. “We actually sewed pieces of different rugs together to make this rug look really nice and relaxed,” she says.

On her coffee table, she decorates with dried flowers, which are one of her favorite home decor accents to use when sprucing up a space.

“I love decorating with dried flowers because they last forever,” Mowry-Hardrict says. “You don’t have to keep on buying new flowers and it kind of gives that organic, raw element to the house.”

Despite loving all of the small details of her abode, Mowry-Hardrict’s favorite piece of furniture is the three-piece tan sectional sofa in her living room, which she says can seat up to ten people.

“This couch was a little pricy,” Mowry-Hardrict says cringing. “My husband does not know how much money we spent on this couch because I don’t think I would have it if I told him that.”

The actress says she loves her home for its open floor plan, which is especially apparent in the kitchen, where she can prepare meals and still interact with her husband and kids—son Cree, 7, and daughter Cairo, 5 months—watching TV in the living room.

She’s also super organized. She uses clear storage in her pantry so she knows when she’s running low on ingredients, and considers her pantry to be a “work of art,” but knows her kitchen is really the true heart of her home.

Adorned with Calcutta marble and natural elements like wooden bowls and chairs, the kitchen also serves as the place of inspiration for much of the decor in the rest of the home because it’s their center of gravity.

“I just think it makes everything look peaceful and calming,” she says. “When you go out for a hike, when you’re out in nature, you feel calm, right? You feel some sort of zen and I feel like when you bring in elements from outside into the house, that’s what you get as well.”

She also incorporated a chalk vision board element into the dining area, where she and her family have a tradition of writing down their goals and aspirations at the beginning of every year.

“Every time we do this, we always check off everything,” Mowry-Hardrict says. “It’s the weirdest thing, even if it sounds crazy.”

This year, some of her goals included expanding Quick Fix, and having a “healthy baby girl.”

“I actually wrote that before I got pregnant,” she admits. “It was very hard for me to get pregnant and it was a goal of mine. Now look.”