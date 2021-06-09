Dream Home Makeover Stars Syd and Shea McGee's Furniture Line Is on Sale at Target (and the Deals Are Good)

As you probably know by now, storage space is everything when it comes to your home. Rather than settling for clunky, large pieces that take up too much room, this simple console gets the job done. It has three woven drawers that are perfect for storing your belongings, and it's large enough to place a good amount of items on top, too. If you have a lamp, books, or other decor pieces without a place to show them off, this works perfectly.

Buy It! Threshold designed with Studio McGee Palmdale Woven Drawer Console, $264 (orig. $330); target.com