Dream Home Makeover Stars Syd and Shea McGee's Furniture Line Is on Sale at Target (and the Deals Are Good)
When Dream Home Makeover premiered on Netflix, everyone who tuned in wanted Syd and Shea McGee, the couple behind Studio McGee, to decorate their own homes. Luckily, Target made those dreams come true with the Threshold designed with Studio McGee line, which includes gorgeous pieces like accent tables, desks, chairs, and so much more.
Right now, Target is offering some major steals on furniture, including pieces from the fan favorite Studio McGee line. If you're looking to spruce up your home with some minimalistic and modern decor, you won't want to miss this sale.
Ahead, we compiled a list of pieces from the sale to help you take advantage of these deals. Check them out below.
If you're a big fan of minimalist seating, this accent chair is for you. The upholstered chair features a thin wood frame that will look sleek in your living room, guest room, office, and more. It includes two soft cushions that provide the ultimate comfort for lounging time.
Buy It! Threshold designed with Studio McGee Ventura Upholstered Accent Chair, $176 (orig. $220); target.com
Not a fan of traditional side tables? Look no further. This simple ceramic end table looks like an actual piece of art in any room it's placed in. Its simple cylinder shape allows you to place books, small plants, candles, and more right on top. The clean design is topped with a speckled finish for a unique touch.
Buy It! Threshold designed with Studio McGee Murray Ceramic End Table, $88 (orig. $110); target.com
As you probably know by now, storage space is everything when it comes to your home. Rather than settling for clunky, large pieces that take up too much room, this simple console gets the job done. It has three woven drawers that are perfect for storing your belongings, and it's large enough to place a good amount of items on top, too. If you have a lamp, books, or other decor pieces without a place to show them off, this works perfectly.
Buy It! Threshold designed with Studio McGee Palmdale Woven Drawer Console, $264 (orig. $330); target.com
Because Studio McGee is so good at creating accent pieces, we couldn't exclude this chic wooden style. The small table is uniquely designed with curved legs that are the star of the show. Available in a neutral finish, it complements several different styles of furniture and decor throughout the home.
Buy It! Threshold designed with Studio McGee Surfside Accent Table, $96 (orig. $120); target.com
Many people might be heading back to the office soon, but that doesn't mean you need to stop looking for home office furniture. This writing desk perfectly contrasts between its body and accent drawers. The frame of the desk has a simple black finish and includes two woven drawers for storing any office essentials. Pair it with a sleek chair, and you'll have the sophisticated office space of your dreams.
Buy It! Threshold designed with Studio McGee Springville Writing Desk, $184 (orig. $230); target.com
More pieces currently on sale:
- Hidden Hills Mixed Material Console, $152 (orig. $190)
- Layton Faux Leather Accent Chair, $200 (orig. $250)
- Belmont Shore Wood End Table, $72 (orig. $90)
- Portola Hills Caned Desk, $240 (orig. $300)
- Springville Wood Executive Desk, $288 (orig. $360)
Head over to Target to check out the full range of Threshold designed with Studio McGee pieces on sale - and to shop the rest of the retailer's furniture deals - right now.
