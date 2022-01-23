Target's New Home Collection Is Filled with Farmhouse-Inspired Spring Decor, and Prices Start at $5
January may be one of the gloomiest months of the year. With the exhaustion from the holidays, cold weather, and surging COVID-19 cases, seasonal burnout feels particularly heavy this year. But one way to replace winter woes with spring joy is by swapping out your current home decor with fresh designs. Thankfully, Target's brand, Threshold, dropped brand new farmhouse-inspired spring decor items to get your home into a sunny mood. Bonus: The new home collection starts at just $5.
The Threshold collection is filled with the warm pastels, neutral tones, and dainty floral patterns that make spring so inviting. You can shop cottagecore-style throw pillows, area rugs, kitchen items, bedding, candles, and more. Here are our 10 favorites:
- Floral Printed Square Throw Pillow, $20
- Two-Piece Floral and Gingham Oven Mitt and Pot Holder Set, $10
- Fake Dried Greenery Wreath, $10
- Lidded Jar Honey Oatmilk and Almond Candle, $5–$10
- Bold Floral Kitchen Rug, $15
- Reversible Printed Voile Floral Quilt, $59–$69
- Stoneware Hello Sunshine Mug, $5
- Greenery with Rustic Ceramic Pot, $10
- Floral Framed Wall Canvas, $10
- Ruffled Knit Heather Throw Blanket, $25
Prepping your home for spring can be as easy as adding a few brightly colored throw pillows and lively houseplants, like this $20 decorative floral pillow that comes in three colors, or this hanging potted faux plant. There's even a faux dried botanical wreath that's adorned with white flowers and greenery for your fireplace or front door. And if you prefer to slowly transition into spring, this oatmilk and honey candle is infused with cozy warm scents like almond and vanilla to set the mood.
You can also spruce up your bedding with this pastel blue and floral printed quilt that's made of 100 percent cotton. It's reversible with a striped pattern on the back, so you get two year-round designs in one quilt. If you need to replace your chunky wool throw blanket for a lightweight knit, this rose-colored blanket with a ruffled hem is as sweet to look at as it is cozy. Plus, the $25 throw is machine-washable for easy maintenance.
If your kitchen needs a makeover, too, you can't go wrong with this gingham oven mitt and floral pot holder set, a decorative mug that reads "hello sunshine," and a floral kitchen rug to give your feet a stylish place to stand while you do the dishes, all for $15 and under. Lastly, Target has a variety of floral canvas prints to dress up your entryway, bathroom, bedroom, or kitchen for just $10 a piece.
If winter is dragging you down, check out Target's new spring home decor line that starts at $5. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite picks below.
