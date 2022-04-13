Amazon Shoppers Are Obsessed with These Bed Sheets That Are 'Cool to the Touch' — and They're on Sale
Just in time for warm weather, Amazon launched a deal on customer-favorite cooling sheets that are so comfy, you'll want to stay wrapped up in them well past your morning alarm.
Made by Threadmill Home Linen, the 600-thread-count sheets are spun with 100 percent extra-long staple cotton — meaning they're breathable and durable. Plus, the fade-resistant sheets are designed not to pill, so they'll last you for years to come.
They're also a breeze to clean, since they're machine washable. The brand recommends washing them at room temperature and tumble-drying them at a low temperature. Even better, the sheets only get "softer and softer" after each wash, according to shoppers.
Available in sizes up to California king, the sheet set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. With a deep pocket and an elasticized bottom, the fitted sheet easily fits onto your mattress — no frustrating pulling required.
The sheet set is available in a whopping 22 colors, most of which are soft pastel hues that are perfect for spring. If you prefer neutrals, opt for beige, cream, or white. You can also take your pick from damask and jacquard patterns. Pricing depends on the size and color, but every combo is currently on sale, and some for as much as 29 percent off.
Buy It! Threadmill Home Linen Queen 600-Thread-count Cotton Sheet Set, $50.99–$63.74 (orig. $59.99–$89.99); amazon.com
More than 4,400 customers have given the sheets a five-star rating, calling them "silky soft" and "extremely comfortable" in reviews. Many praise the breathability of the "crisp" sheets, with some saying they're "cool to the touch."
Others call out the fitted sheet: "The elastic keeps [it] on the bed even with all of the tossing and turning I do," one shopper wrote, and another said, "the pockets are deep and well-constructed."
For bedding you can enjoy through summer (or year-round, if you're a hot sleeper), head to Amazon to pick up the Threadmill Home Linen sheet set before these savings disappear!
