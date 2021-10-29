These 'Silky Smooth' Egyptian Cotton Sheets with 16,000 Five-Star Ratings Are on Major Sale at Amazon
Between taking a trip to a pumpkin patch, tailgating, and refreshing your home with autumnal decor, there are plenty of fun activities to make the most of fall. But cozy season wouldn't be complete without cocooning in soft bedding.
Luckily, you can invest in a luxe set of sheets without breaking the bank, because Amazon put the Thread Spread Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set on major sale. Made with long staple Egyptian cotton yarn, the 1,000-thread-count sheets have a sateen finish that feels as smooth and soft as it looks.
The sheet set comes complete with everything you need to upgrade your bed, including a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. The four-piece sheet set is available in 20 colors, and runs from sizes twin to California king. And if you want two more pillowcases, select colors come as a six-piece set in sizes queen, king and California king.
Buy It! Thread Spread 1,000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set, $59.49 (orig. $107.99); amazon.com
The sheet set is machine washable and easy to care for. The brand recommends using warm water and not using bleach, and you can even throw it in the dryer — as long as you don't use high temperatures.
The sheet set has earned more than 16,500 perfect ratings from Amazon customers who are impressed with its heavy weight, rich color, and "silky smooth" feel, claiming it's the best set of sheets they've ever owned. "These are wonderful sheets!" one reviewer wrote, adding, "I immediately washed them and put them on my bed. I think I slept better that night than I had in quite some time."
"These are without a doubt the best sheets I have ever purchased and slept on," another customer wrote. "They are thick, great quality, and they fit pretty snugly on my king-size bed, which is wonderful because I cannot stand when sheets become loose and crinkle up."
There's no word how long the deal lasts, so head to Amazon to score major savings on the Thread Spread 1,000-Thread-Count Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set while you can.
