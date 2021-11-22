Even Bedding Snobs Say These Are the 'Softest Sheets' Ever — and They're on Sale Right Now
A cozy set of sheets is often the key to a good night's sleep. After all, nobody wants to sleep on a set of scratchy, uncomfortable sheets, especially when you can find affordable ones that are still super soft.
If you're looking for a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the Thread Spread 4-Piece Pure Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Set, and right now it's on sale. The sheet set is woven out of 100 percent pure Egyptian cotton, complete with a 600-thread count that makes it silky soft. Each set comes with a flat sheet, two pillowcases, and a fitted sheet that's outfitted with a pocket that can fit over mattresses as deep as 18 inches.
Thanks to the sateen weave, the sheets won't pill or fade overtime, even after many washes. Just make sure to wash the sheets in warm water and tumble dry on low heat. Shoppers can choose from standard sizes ranging from twin through California king in bright solid colors like plum, white, and blush.
Buy It! Thread Spread 4-Piece Pure Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Set, $50.91 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the sheet set a five-star rating, calling them "soft and luxurious" and the "best sheets on Amazon." One reviewer wrote, "They remind me of the kind of sheets you have in nice hotels."
"I almost never write reviews, but thought that these sheets deserved one," one five-star reviewer shared. "To start, I can't recall buying a sheet set this good. I travel and stay at hotels quite a bit and have always loved the way I feel in the sheets." They added, "These sheets are by far the best I have ever owned. Very soft and while not quite thick feeling, if that's the right way to explain it, are absolutely great. I would recommend these to anyone looking to get that 'on vacation feel' at home."
Buy It! Thread Spread 4-Piece Pure Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Set, $54 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
"These sheets are most likely the softest sheets I have ever purchased, and I am most definitely a sheet snob," another user who ″highly recommends″ the brand said. "When spending a third of your life in bed, I feel it is the place for me to splurge and enjoy the comfort of exceptional quality in bed sheets. I am a thread count snob and [this] 600-thread count feels better than my 1,200-thread count… Thread Spread is my new go-to place for sheets."
Buy It! Thread Spread 4-Piece Pure Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Set, $54 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com
Head to Amazon and shop the Thread Spread 4-Piece Pure Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets Set before the sale ends, and the deal goes with it.
- Even Bedding Snobs Say These Are the 'Softest Sheets' Ever — and They're on Sale Right Now
- 10 Under-$10 Deals Hiding in Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale
- Amazon Dropped Tons of Anti-Aging Skincare Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Including Discounts on Celeb-Loved Devices
- The 24 Best Early Black Friday Clothing, Shoe, and Accessory Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend