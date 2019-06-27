Thomas Ravenel Puts His $3.9M South Carolina Plantation on the Market Amid Ongoing Legal Issues

Thomas Ravenel is selling his longtime South Carolina home.

The Southern Charm star, 56, recently listed his Brookland Plantation property on the market for $3,950,000. He originally purchased the home in 2006 and has lived there for the past 13 years.

According to the property listing, the historic estate on Edisto Island, estimated to be about 60 total acres, boasts four bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and 4,284-square-feet.

It also includes an eight-acre polo field, a two-story, multi-stall horse barn, and a private two-bedroom apartment.

Ravenel deciding to put his home on the market comes amid his ongoing custody dispute over his two children — St. Julien Rembert (Saint), 3, and Kensington Calhoun (Kensie), 5 — with ex-girlfriend Kathryn Dennis.

It also comes just a few weeks after Dennis, 26, moved out of the pricey, five-story townhouse that she was renting for herself and their two kids, citing the financial burden of the custody case for part of the reason she decided to leave.

Ravenel currently shares 50/50 custody with his ex, but Dennis recently filed documents in Charleston seeking to obtain primary custody of their children as Ravenel awaits trial after being charged with assault, which he denies.

In September, Ravenel was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the second degree after a former nanny accused him of rape. After the arrest, it was announced that Ravenel would not return to Southern Charm.

Southern Charm airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.