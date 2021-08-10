Amazon's Most Popular Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Is on Sale for $32
No matter how thoroughly you clean your car, some dirt and debris always gets left behind — especially in seat cushions and narrow crevices. To suck up the mess in those hard-to-reach areas, thousands of Amazon shoppers turn to this best-selling car vacuum cleaner.
The Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner has more than 99,000 perfect ratings on Amazon — an incredibly high number of five-star reviews — and it's currently the best-selling car vacuum on Amazon.
Weighing just 2.4 pounds, the mini vacuum is lightweight and easy to maneuver. Even though it's compact, it has a 106W motor that can suck up everything, from crumbs and dirt to pet hair and dust. Plus, you won't have to worry about the battery running out because it plugs into your car's 12V auxiliary outlet or cigarette lighter socket. The vacuum also has a 16-foot cord, giving you plenty of reach. It also has a washable filter for easy cleaning.
Buy It! Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner, $31.99 with coupon (orig. $44.97); amazon.com
The portable vacuum comes with three attachments to target specific areas inside your car. The flathead hose and extension tube are great for crevices and under-seat cleaning. The brush head hose tackles carpets and upholstery. The vacuum also includes a spare filter and a travel bag.
"I absolutely love this portable vacuum!" one customer wrote. "It is great to keep in the car and use after the kids' sporting events. It has multiple attachments that take care of all types of messes: soccer turf, leaves, pet hair, dirt, etc."
Normally, the vacuum in black costs $44.97 on Amazon, but it's currently on sale for $34.99. And you can save even more by applying the $3 coupon in the product listing. That means you can snag the vacuum for just $31.99 right now. You can also use the coupon to get the white version of the vacuum for the same price.
Don't hesitate to shop the Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner while it's still on sale.
