Amazon's Most Popular Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Is on Sale for $32

Weighing just 2.4 pounds, the mini vacuum is lightweight and easy to maneuver. Even though it's compact, it has a 106W motor that can suck up everything, from crumbs and dirt to pet hair and dust. Plus, you won't have to worry about the battery running out because it plugs into your car's 12V auxiliary outlet or cigarette lighter socket. The vacuum also has a 16-foot cord, giving you plenty of reach. It also has a washable filter for easy cleaning.