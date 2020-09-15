This Best-Selling Vacuum with 14,000+ Perfect Reviews Is Only $30 Right Now

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

If you have kids or pets, or if you spend a lot of time driving in general, you’re probably well aware that keeping the inside of your car clean is quite the challenge. Crumbs from your on-the-go breakfast scatter like glitter bombs, pet hair somehow weaves itself into the seats’ fabric, grains of sand from a trip you took three years ago should be paying rent at this point, and kids wreak unpredictable havoc impossible to concisely characterize. Thousands upon thousands of Amazon shoppers have been turning to ThisWorx’s Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner to solve all of these problems, and more.

The compact tool has a whopping 24,000 ratings, with five-star reviewers calling it “the most impressive car vacuum,” “small but MIGHTY,” and “great for road trip cleanups.” The in-car vacuum cleaner is so popular, in fact, it’s climbed to the top of Amazon’s charts to become the number-one bestseller in the Car Vacuum Cleaners category.

In addition to the suction power surpassing the expectations of many shoppers, several reviewers mention how useful the vacuum’s included attachments are. The car vac comes with three different nozzles, a filter cleaning brush, a spare HEPA filter, and a carrying bag that fits everything neatly when not in use. The 16-foot power cord plugs into your car’s 12-voltage outlet and ensures easy mobility, while the handheld tool’s 2.4-pound body, elastic hose, and ergonomic design make getting into all those tiny nooks and crannies possible.

On a normal day, ThisWorx’s impressive portable vacuum is already affordable compared to others (and compared to paying to use the vacuum at a car wash ) — but right now, you can get it for even less thanks to a sale and an additional 15 percent off coupon. The extra coupon gets applied at checkout, making this best-selling gadget a steal at just under $30.

Shoppers say the mini vacuum is well worth the price; even those with multiple pets or ride-share jobs (“A clean car gets better tips!!!!”) are pleased with how tidy it keeps their vehicle. One five-star reviewer explained, “I just want to start off by saying this vacuum exceeded my expectations. I bought this vacuum for my first car and I’m impressed with how much dirt it is able to pick up. I work construction, and to have a product that helps get all the dirt out of my car, it’s a breeze.”

Shop ThisWorx’s handheld vacuum in either black or white while it’s still on sale, and let those out-of-the-way trips to the car wash for a quick interior touch up become a thing of the past.