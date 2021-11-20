Amazon's Best-Selling Car Vacuum with 108,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is 49% Off for PEOPLE Readers Only
Compared to vacuuming your living room floor or kitchen tiles, getting rid of all the dust and litter from your car is arguably much harder. There are so many nooks and crannies in cars that it's almost impossible to clean one without a handheld vacuum that powerfully sucks out all the trash. And to get the job done efficiently, Amazon shoppers trust one particular option more than anything else.
Judging by its status as the best-selling car vacuum at Amazon, ThisWorx's handheld car vacuum should be your go-to for getting rid of all the dust bunnies, loose litter, and food crumbs stuck between seats and hidden in cup holders. Reviewers have called it "the most impressive car vacuum," and more than 108,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating.
Although ThisWorx's car vacuum is already currently marked down by $10, Amazon has a 25 percent off coupon you can add on to get it for another $8 off — and that's not all. PEOPLE readers get to exclusively tag on another discount code 10Thisworx01 at checkout to score the cleaning device for an extra 10 percent off; in total, you'll be saving $22.23, making it 49 percent less than the vacuum's original $45 price.
Aside from its powerful suction, shoppers can't stop raving about how simple it is to use the ThisWorx vacuum. Since its plug can be attached to your car's outlet socket, you won't have to worry about finding an external plug if you're away from your home, making it perfect for road trips or car vacations. "The vacuum is extremely easy to use," said a reviewer. "Just plug it into the cigarette lighter and it's ready to use. It picks up mostly everything, [and] it even comes with various attachments so it can be used for different materials. It can get into hard-to-reach places."
Pet owners will be happy to hear that ThisWorx's vacuum is powerful enough to pick up pet hair easily, too. "I have a pupper and this [vacuum] with the brush attachment (along with some latex gloves) helped me pick up most of his hair," wrote a shopper. "The attachments are also very helpful in getting in the tight spots between the seats, inside the cup holder, and in the console. The carrying case makes for easy and convenient storage and I have peace of mind taking my pupper to the sandy beach now."
Since PEOPLE's exclusive code ends Sunday, November 21, you'll want to make sure to pick up the vacuum this weekend — just remember to add code 10Thisworx01 at Amazon's checkout page. Shop ThisWorx's ″affordable and efficient″ vacuum that has more than 190,000 reviews for just $23 now.
