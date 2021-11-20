Amazon's Best-Selling Car Vacuum with 108,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is 49% Off for PEOPLE Readers Only

Aside from its powerful suction, shoppers can't stop raving about how simple it is to use the ThisWorx vacuum. Since its plug can be attached to your car's outlet socket, you won't have to worry about finding an external plug if you're away from your home, making it perfect for road trips or car vacations. "The vacuum is extremely easy to use," said a reviewer. "Just plug it into the cigarette lighter and it's ready to use. It picks up mostly everything, [and] it even comes with various attachments so it can be used for different materials. It can get into hard-to-reach places."