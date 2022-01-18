Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Works 'Better Than Shark or Hoover' and Is 40 Percent Off Today Only
Owning a car is great for all of the kid-schlepping, errand-running, traveling, and commuting you do all of the time. But with those many hours spent in the car come a variety of messes, like the crumbs from your kids' snacks (or your own), pet hair, and the innumerable number of ways dust, debris, and dirt make it into your ride. That's why over 113,000 Amazon shoppers have turned to the Thisworx Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner.
The best-selling handheld vacuum is lightweight at only 2.4 pounds and is easy to maneuver around all of the different areas of the inside of a car where debris loves to hide (think in between seat seams and cushions, around seat belt buckles, and the grooves of the floor mats). Thanks to its 106W motor, pet hair and snack remnants easily get sucked right up into the device and you never have to worry about the battery running low with the option to plug it into a 12-volt outlet or cigarette lighter. There's also an optional 16-foot power cord that provides a ton of length when you need to plug in, and when the vacuum is done, it has a removable, washable filter that's easy and quick to rinse off, plus a backup filter and carrying bag.
The handheld car vacuum comes with three different attachments: a narrow hose for getting into tight spaces, an extension for more reach, and a brush head to get deep into upholstery. But best of all, it's currently on sale for 16 percent off and there's a clippable coupon on the product page that takes an extra 40 percent off the price, bringing the total down to just under $23. But you'll need to act fast, as this deal is over at midnight tonight.
One shopper loves this vacuum so much, they called it a "godsend" in their review and said that the attachments help the cleaner "get deep into the carpet and [all of the] nooks and crannies" of their car.
"For anyone with kids, dogs, or maybe a clumsy husband, this is for you," that same shopper continued. "My kids' shoe marks, snack droppings, and anything my husband spills is no match for this vacuum. It reaches all the way into the trunk area and third-row seats with ease. I would recommend it for any car. It seems to work better than my Shark vacuum or Hoover and the suction is so powerful it leaves those satisfying carpet lines."
