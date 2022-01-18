Amazon's Best-Selling Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner Works 'Better Than Shark or Hoover' and Is 40 Percent Off Today Only

The best-selling handheld vacuum is lightweight at only 2.4 pounds and is easy to maneuver around all of the different areas of the inside of a car where debris loves to hide (think in between seat seams and cushions, around seat belt buckles, and the grooves of the floor mats). Thanks to its 106W motor, pet hair and snack remnants easily get sucked right up into the device and you never have to worry about the battery running low with the option to plug it into a 12-volt outlet or cigarette lighter. There's also an optional 16-foot power cord that provides a ton of length when you need to plug in, and when the vacuum is done, it has a removable, washable filter that's easy and quick to rinse off, plus a backup filter and carrying bag.