Cars are notorious for getting dirty quickly and being a total pain to clean. It seems like no matter how hard we try not to let dirt and crumbs and pet hair accumulate on our floors and seats, it's bound to happen eventually.

For those eager to keep their cars tidier, though, there is an easy solution. And it's on sale right now. The ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner is an Amazon best-seller and thanks to an Amazon coupon, it's currently 62 percent off — that means its price is just $15.

The mini vacuum is lightweight and perfectly sized to hold and maneuver into small spaces and crevices where crumbs collect. You can become your own car detailer with this one simple kit, and without spending any extra money at the car wash.

Though the device is small, it boasts a surprisingly powerful 106-watt motor, which allows for solid suction that can pull up all the crumbs, pet hair, and tracked-in dirt and leaves. You can also switch between three head attachments — a flathead, extendable, or brush style — depending on the spot you're cleaning up.

The set also comes with a backup HEPA filter, so you can replace the first one when it gets too dirty, as well as a filter brush for in-between cleanings, and a carrying bag for all the accessories.

The vacuum is powered via the 12V outlet in your car, so you can plug right in when you need it and don't need to worry about recharging. It comes with a 16-foot cord that should allow you to reach everywhere in the car while plugged in. Then, whenever you're not using it, the device is small enough to be tucked away in a pocket or trunk for the next time you make a mess and want quick clean-up help.

Not only does this little vacuum offer all the handy features you need to get the job done, but it comes backed by thousands of Amazon reviewers. This product has racked up well over 133,000 five-star ratings, and a massive collection of glowing reviews.

One shopper enthused, "I've used mine five times since getting it a [of] couple weeks ago and have seen it do wonders after my kids spilled a whole bag of BBQ potato chips in my car" and another attested, "I've used it almost every day."

Others admit while you certainly shouldn't expect the suction level you'd get at a professional car wash from a tiny vacuum, it "sure does the job for seats and mats." Another reviewer touted it as the "best impulse buy ever."

Head to Amazon and grab your own ThisWorx Car Vacuum while the double discounts mark it down 62 percent.

