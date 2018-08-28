This Video Will Haunt Your Travel Nightmares: Jet Nosedives in Terrifying Landing During Typhoon

Already have a fear of flying? Look away now.

A passenger jet reportedly made a jaw-dropping landing fighting nearly 100-mile-per-hour winds in Japan over the weekend. A video posted to YouTube by Airlive Net shows the moment the All Nippon Airways (ANA) flight momentarily nosedives as it comes close to the ground before righting itself.

Despite the extreme weather, the jet reportedly landed safely at Narita airport in Tokyo on a second attempt.

The country was battered late last week by Typhoon Cimarron, a storm that brought high winds and torrential rain and left 138,000 residents without power, according to the Japan Times.

The storm, since downgraded, also brought down an 11-story wind turbine and toppled trucks, according to video footage shared by NBC News.

The Associated Press also reported landslides and the partial collapse of a portion of a Shinto shrine.

Typhoon season in Japan is from June through November.