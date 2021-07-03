This TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Keeps Selling Out, but It's Finally Back — and Costs $38
Temperatures are reaching record highs in some parts of the world, which means a portable air conditioner might be your saving grace to stay cool. Luckily, TikTokers came to the rescue (once again) and found one on Amazon that actually works and is super affordable. The Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Personal Air Cooler is on sale for $38 and has a compact design that can be used practically anywhere with an outlet.
One user exploring van life said in her viral video, "this thing works; this is an air conditioner...if I shut all my doors and just have this on it could get really cold in here." She mentions that it also works great as a regular fan and has a color-changing feature that makes it that much more appealing. With all of the positive views, it's no wonder this portable air conditioner keeps selling out, but hurry — it's currently back in stock on Amazon.
Buy It! Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill Personal Air Cooler $37.49 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Whether you're living in an apartment, vehicle, or just want to cool off a single room in your home, this portable AC unit should be on your shopping list. It takes up less space and costs way less than traditional air conditioning units; plus, it's super easy to use. All you need is an outlet, ice, and water, and it's ready to use. It can cool a small space in as little as 10 minutes, according to one five-star reviewer.
Another viral TikTok video with a whopping one million likes describes it as "small, cute, and portable," and goes into further detail on how the product actually works. To get the coolest air, not only should you fill the small tank with ice water, but you should also run the filter under cold water or even put it in the freezer for an hour before use.
If you're unable to find one on Amazon, then you might have luck on other sites like Walmart and Target. No matter where you buy it, the Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill AC unit will be a game changer for summer and warm climates. Make sure to add one to your cart while you still can because they're still rising in popularity as you read this.
- This TikTok-Famous Portable Air Conditioner Keeps Selling Out, but It's Finally Back — and Costs $38
- Thousands of Shoppers Have Found Their 'Summer Uniform' Thanks to These $25 Lightweight Overalls
- Amazon's Beauty Outlet Is Packed with Under-$10 Deals — but These Are the 15 Best Finds
- There's a Huge Selection of Trendy Outdoor Decor on Amazon — Including Pillows, Rugs, and Lights Under $50