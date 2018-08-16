This Site Will Find the Cheapest Weekend Trips You Can Book Across the U.S. and Canada Right Now

Taking a trip on a weekday can sometimes mean dealing with fewer travelers and scoring better deals, but it also requires taking time off of work.

But weekend getaways can offer their own set of deals, if you know the right place to look.

Airfarewatchdog scours more than 20,000 routes per day to find the best fares available, and they’re looking to help you plan your next weekend trip with their new tool, The Weekender.

RELATED: Floatie Fail! Women Stranded on Rainbow Unicorn Raft in the Middle of a Lake Rescued by Sheriff

Dedicated specifically for short-haul weekend and long weekend travel, the travel tool lets users search for the top flight and hotel deals available across U.S. and Canadian destinations up to a month in advance.

You can start by entering your departure city and using their “Anywhere” search to see what some of the top deals are across the board if you’re flexible on your destination, or search for a specific route to see the best offerings within the next four weeks.

The search can be filtered to include just flights, just hotels, or both, and you have the option to search for two-, three-, or four-day trips departing either on Thursday or Friday and returning on either Sunday or Monday.

The tool primarily scans shorter non-stop and one-stop flights and incorporates secret deals that airlines might not have advertised during their flight sales.

When you find a deal you like on the site, you can click on “Explore Deals” to be taken to the direct booking links for both your flight and your hotel.

RELATED: This Celeb-Approved Luggage Brand Just Made Packing for Vacation Way Easier

While the tool is currently available to search flights up to one month out, the site will soon be adding extended search capability to see top deals for up to six months, giving users a chance to plan further ahead.