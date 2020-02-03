Kim Kardashian and Kanye West famously moved back into her mom Kris Jenner’s house during their mansion renovation — but their stay was significantly prolonged thanks to an over-the-top design suggestion from the family matriarch.

In their March cover story of Architectural Digest, Kardashian, 39, and her rapper husband, 42, share their favorite aspects of their newly redesigned home, including a bathroom project that added an extra eight months to their already lengthy schedule.

While the futuristic, minimalist house was being finalized, the family shacked up with Jenner, 64 — who had the bright idea for a bigger master bathroom.

“The bathroom is one of my favorite rooms,” West told AD of the space, which features a full wall of glass shrouded in greenery. “It’s the one that’s most similar to the concept of ‘our house is in the future’ . . . I love how the whole side of the bathroom is just blown out.”

He continued: “And that was Kris’ idea. She was like, ‘You guys need a bigger bathroom,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, a bigger bathroom?’ And then, it’s like, we have that huge bathroom.”

Image zoom Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Kardashian then said that the change of plans added the additional time spent outside of their new home.

“That pushed our project back by like eight months; we had to continue to live with my mom for eight months,” she said, with West joking, “Thanks a lot, Kris.”

“Thanks a lot, Mom,” Kardashian added. Jenner, seated just off camera, can be heard responding: “You’re welcome!”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Now that they’ve been living in the house for a few years, Kardashian admits the bathroom has become one of her favorite spaces as well because of the custom lighting, which she says is perfect for taking selfies.

“The lighting in the bathroom is so good,” she said. “We have this light panel that we saw . . . at the Chanel store or something, and the whole ceiling was this light. And we did it and it’s so cool.”

She added: “The whole ceiling is just one giant light, but it smooths out everything, so I start the day off getting in the shower feeling so good about myself.”

Image zoom Jackie Nickerson

In 2019, another feature of the sprawling space caught the attention of — and confused — many fans. Kardashian gave a tutorial on how to use her mysterious bathroom sinks after some voiced concerns over the fixtures. The unique sinks appear to have faucets but no basin.

“Since everyone is a little bit confused about our sinks, I thought I would just show you guys a little tour of our bathroom,” she said at the time in a Vogue “73 Questions” video.

Image zoom Jackie Nickerson

She revealed the great mysteries of the fixture, which was custom designed by Kanye, the couple’s interior designer Axel Vervoordt and architect Claudio Silvestrin.

They created eight prototypes for the sink before settling on this one, she explains, before demonstrating how it works. Because there is no basin, it looks almost as if water would flow onto the ground or stay on the countertop, but she shows that the surface of the counter has a slight slope, so that the water hits the surface and flows down into a slot at the edge that serves as a drain.

“You can put it on as high pressure as you want and no backsplash will come up,” she says.