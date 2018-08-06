This One 'Beautiful' Item Will Make Your Bathroom Joanna Gaines-Approved — And It's Under $4

Showing off a bathroom decorated with her latest designs, Joanna notes, “The key to making this space both functional and beautiful is to contain things in a creative way.” Hearth & Hand already includes home organization aplenty, like sophisticated fabric-covered storage boxes and hanging file folders in Jo’s signature hues (spot the “weekend blue?”). But the glass vessels, which come in three sizes and range from $3.99 to $9.99, are a welcome addition for the first-ever fall lineup (the brand launched last November).
Jo offers a few more tips for a seasonal refresh, including not going overboard with the pumpkins and scarecrows: “Start with subtle updates to your exterior,” she suggests, “like a wreath, doormat and a galvanized bin to catch footwear before going into the house.”
And when the time arrives for holiday guests, be sure to pamper them a little. “I like to have a guest basket prepped for when family and friends visit,” says the consummate hostess. (She once had nine kids staying in her house at once!) “Hand towels, candles and bath salts are some of my favorites.”
Shop the full Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection on target.com .