This One 'Beautiful' Item Will Make Your Bathroom Joanna Gaines-Approved — And It's Under $4

Mackenzie Schmidt
August 06, 2018 04:57 PM
Fall is just around the corner and you know what that means — a new Joanna Gaines-designed home collection arriving at Target!
Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, the Fixer Upper star’s line of farmhouse modern-inspired decor, is introducing a slew of new pieces for its autumn refresh, but one affordable find in particular tops the HGTV alum’s list.
“I love storing everyday items like cotton balls in these amber glass containers,” she explains in a decorating tips video, above. “They have a warm feel that embodies the fall season.” 
The mom of five, 40 — she and husband Chip, 43, welcomed a baby boy in June — isn’t thinking only of aesthetics, however. With her party of 7 living under one roof in the family’s Waco farmhouse, she also has to make sure every piece does its job.

Showing off a bathroom decorated with her latest designs, Joanna notes, “The key to making this space both functional and beautiful is to contain things in a creative way.” Hearth & Hand already includes home organization aplenty, like sophisticated fabric-covered storage boxes and hanging file folders in Jo’s signature hues (spot the “weekend blue?”). But the glass vessels, which come in three sizes and range from $3.99 to $9.99, are a welcome addition for the first-ever fall lineup (the brand launched last November).

Jo offers a few more tips for a seasonal refresh, including not going overboard with the pumpkins and scarecrows: “Start with subtle updates to your exterior,” she suggests, “like a wreath, doormat and a galvanized bin to catch footwear before going into the house.”

And when the time arrives for holiday guests, be sure to pamper them a little. “I like to have a guest basket prepped for when family and friends visit,” says the consummate hostess. (She once had nine kids staying in her house at once!) “Hand towels, candles and bath salts are some of my favorites.”

Shop the full Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection on target.com .

