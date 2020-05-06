Puzzle Shortage Solved! This Mail-in Swap Program Lets You Buy & Sell Puzzles for Only $5

Just send in your finished puzzle and get one that's new-to-you in return

If you’ve been doing puzzle after puzzle to pass the time while social distancing, you’re not alone.

Puzzles have seen a huge surge in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic began, selling out at major retailers like Target and Amazon, and going for around $15-$25.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Luckily, one company has come up with a way to get puzzles into the hands of people who want them — and out of the homes of those who have already finished their own.

Online thrift store ThredUP has organized a puzzle swap program called Puzzle PopUP, which functions in much the same way as ThredUP’s original model for clothing. Puzzle-lovers can sign up to get a free, printable shipping label, which they can use to send in as many used puzzles as they want.

RELATED: This Clear Jigsaw Puzzle Is the Only Thing You Need to Stay Entertained While Social Distancing

Once ThredUP receives the puzzle-filled package, they will credit the sender’s account with $4.99 in shopping credit for every puzzle sent in. Customers can then apply that $4.99 credit to buy a "new-to-them" puzzle, which cost $4.99 each, plus shipping. Meaning, when the swap is complete, customers will have only paid the cost of sending the puzzles they receive.

The best part? ThredUP will donate $1 from each purchase to Feeding America — a charity that works to end hunger in the U.S. — until June 1, or until they reach $100,000.

Image zoom Collier Schorr

“Small joys are bringing us together now more than ever and puzzles are a big one,” the company says on their website. “So big that puzzle companies can’t keep up! Unless people start mixing different puzzles together (not recommended), everyone needs new-to-them puzzles. Thankfully, we have the know-how to help find new homes for puzzles everywhere. We hope you’ll help us pass on the fun and do some good, too.”

According to ThredUP, more than 2,000 people signed up to participate in the swap in the first week, and their numbers have continued to climb since.

And while the program is meant to be all fun and games, they do have one serious rule: “Only send complete puzzles please!” they write. “Puzzle Karma is a thing.” Make sure the puzzles are in their original box, too!

RELATED VIDEO: New Yorkers Take To Their Rooftops While Social Distancing

Visit thredUP.com/puzzles for more details and to sign up, and peruse thredUP.com/puzzles/shop to see all the puzzles currently available for purchase.

Looking for an extra-challenging jigsaw puzzle to buy new, conquer and send in for a swap? Check out our list of puzzles you can currently buy online that are not for the faint of heart.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.