If you’ve already watched every movie on Netflix, played every game in your closet and are looking for something else to do while practicing social distancing, here’s an activity that’s sure to keep you occupied for a good, long while.

Clear jigsaw puzzles have been piquing the interest of those looking for an especially challenging activity to keep their brains working and pass the time amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The non-traditional puzzles are unique in that they do not feature any picture or color, meaning you can only use the shape of the piece to try and put it together. Without these visual clues, the puzzles are much more challenging — and time consuming — than regular ones, making them a perfect social distancing activity to do either alone or with members of your household.

While some have already sold out (and have wait lists!) online, Simply Laser — a company that sells handmade, laser cut gifts — still has many clear, acrylic puzzles in stock on their website. There, you can customize exactly what type of puzzle you want, including the dimensions and number of pieces.

Prices start at $17 for a 4″ x 4″ puzzle with nine pieces, which they describe as “Very Easy,” and go up to $120 for a 15″ x 15″ puzzle with 400 pieces, which they describe as “Extremely Difficult x2!”. There are multiple different sizes — and prices — in between.

The company also offers an optional cheat sheet to reference in case you get stuck and need a helping hand. If you want to receive the cheat sheet, you must write it in the notes section at check out, and they will send it via email.

While puzzles are family-friendly in general, Simply Laser notes that these puzzles are not a toy nor are they appropriate for young children. Also, save your bare feet and try to avoid leaving them on the floor!

