This Alexa-Enabled Christmas Tree Is So 2019 — and It Keeps Selling out on Amazon

Amazon has released the perfect new product for people who love the holidays, but are also a tad bit lazy: an Alexa-controlled Christmas tree.

The seven-foot “smart” tree is named Mr. Christmas, and is available on Amazon for $299.99.

Though pricier than the average evergreen, Mr. Christmas has several functions that you won’t find anywhere else — in fact, it’s the first ever Alexa-enabled tree to ever hit the market.

Removing the hazard of getting needles in your eye when reaching behind the tree to plug it in, Mr. Christmas’s lights are completely voice-activated. Users can simply ask Alexa to turn the lights on and off, schedule when they’d like them on or off and even change the type of light style.

According to Amazon, the tree has 13 lighting functions that can completely customize your tree and match your holiday decor. Colors to choose from include red, green, yellow, blue, purple, cyan, white and multi-color, and light styles include multi-fade, multi-twinkle, multi-sparkle, blue-sparkle and red-sparkle. These functions can be changed on a whim, meaning homeowners can go with a flashy, colorful look one night, and a classic, soft-white glow on another.

Though artificial, Mr. Christmas is designed to look like a Douglas fir, composed of 1,750 individual branch tips to create the look of a full-bodied tree fresh from the farm. Amazon also promises set up will be easy, as the tree sections simply slide into a pre-wired pole which sits on a metal stand, so there’s only one cord for the entire unit.

Though pre-orders for the tree were available starting last week, Mr. Christmas will officially be released on Friday, November 15. Since the announcement, pre-orders for the tree have sold out several times on Amazon, though they continue to be restocked.

As of Thursday afternoon, the tree is out of stock but can still be ordered, and Amazon will send an email to customers when the product is available to be delivered.

Now if only someone could design a tree that decorates itself, too!