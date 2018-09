During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new book Whiskey in a Teacup, the Big Little Lies star gushed over Chip and Joanna Gaines, admitting that she and here husband were “so obsessed” with Fixer Upper they want their own design show. She went on to tell Fallon about her idea for a series called Dirty River Flippers. However, there’s one slight problem in the potential HGTV show.

“We don’t have any talent constructing or building, and I can’t really design anything,” she said. “So, we’re just going to take houses that have a view of a dirty river and just imagine what it would be like if it was better.”