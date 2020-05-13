EXCLUSIVE: These 8 HGTV Designers — and 2 Brady Bunch Stars! —Will Star in New Series

The social distancing-inspired show pairs homeowners with an HGTV star who will coach them through redesigning a room in their home virtually

HGTV has announced which of their designers will be helping homeowners complete virtual home makeovers in the new show Design at Your Door.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the social distancing-inspired series will premiere on June 11, and will star David Bromstad from My Lottery Dream Home, Tiffany Brooks from HGTV Smart Home 2020, Tamara Day from Bargain Mansions, Dave and Jenny Marrs from Fixer to Fabulous, Maureen McCormick and Eve Plumb from A Very Brady Renovation, Grace Mitchell from One of a Kind, Orlando Soria from Build Me Up and Alison Victoria from Windy City Rehab.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

PEOPLE announced last month that the show, which will be self-shot by the participants as they stay safe at home during the coronavirus pandemic, will pair homeowners with an HGTV star who will coach them through redesigning a room in their home from afar.

The homeowners will get a full HGTV-approved makeover without physically coming in contact with the network’s experts or a TV crew that filming a typical show would entail. After they finalize a design plan, the network will send all the necessary materials straight to their door.

Image zoom

“The series will follow families from all walks of life, including first responders and other essential front line workers, as they receive coaching and a customized design plan that they can quickly make a reality,” the network announced in a press release.

“Boxes of surprises, delivered to the homeowner’s doorstep, could include anything from paint and pillows to wallpaper, headboards and sofas,” they continued, describing the specially curated decor packages that participants will be receiving.

Each episode will feature two homeowner/expert stories. There will be eight half-hour episodes starting with the premiere of back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 11, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. The rest will premiere on Thursdays at the same time until July 23.

RELATED VIDEO: Home Town’s Erin Napier Makes Emotional Plea Against 'Cruel' Instagram Commenters

PEOPLE got a sneak peek at the first episode, which features My Lottery Dream Home’s David Bromstad. In the clip (below), the designer video chats with a starstruck couple who moved from L.A. to Austin six weeks ago — on the exact day that the stay-at-home orders went into effect.

Bromstad and the couple are both sheltering in place in their homes —viewers get a peek inside the designer’s home, too — and work together to create a place that finally feels like home for the family.

According to the press release, some of the other homeowners that will be featured include a firefighter, an ER nurse, a cafeteria worker and several parents who are working from home while taking care of their kids.

HGTV is excited to give back to some deserving essential workers throughout the process.

“These families are brave enough to take on projects that traditionally would be accomplished by a full design team with a camera crew on-site, but their creativity and heart are exactly what makes Design At Your Door such a fun show to watch,” said Jane Latman, president of HGTV.