Trying to get more steps in during the day, even when the weather isn't cooperating? Consider a foldable treadmill. It's a great way to take a walk without leaving the house, which you might not want to do as often when it's cold out.

And right now, Therun 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill is marked down at Amazon. When the handrail is folded, you can slide the walking pad under a standing desk and go up to 3.8 miles per hour while you work, and for running and jogging, you can raise the handrail and go up to 7.6 miles per hour. It even has a remote control, so you can easily change the speed as you go. It also has an LED touch screen that tracks your distance, time, and speed.

The compact treadmill comes fully assembled and can easily be stored under a bed or in a closet; it's just 5 inches tall and has wheels on the front for easier transportation. Normally $440, it's on sale for $80 off at Amazon, and when you apply the on-page coupon, you'll save $100 in total.

Amazon

Buy It! Therun 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill, $339.10 with coupon (orig. $439.99); amazon.com

Between its convenience and its price, it's no wonder so many users have left it a five-star rating. One reviewer claimed it can be "hidden in plain sight" and said it will "give you a workout like the big machines at the gym," even though it's small and lightweight.

Another shopper said it provides "gym-like performance" and "checks all of the boxes" of what they're looking for in a treadmill for small spaces. Someone even described it as "motivating" since it's so easy to use and readily available.

Start building (or adding to) your home gym with this compact treadmill while it's on sale at Amazon.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping:

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.