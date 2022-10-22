Lifestyle Home Shoppers Love How This Under-Desk Treadmill Can Be 'Hidden in Plain Sight,' and It's $100 Off at Amazon It even comes fully assembled By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 22, 2022 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Trying to get more steps in during the day, even when the weather isn't cooperating? Consider a foldable treadmill. It's a great way to take a walk without leaving the house, which you might not want to do as often when it's cold out. And right now, Therun 2-in-1 Under-Desk Treadmill is marked down at Amazon. When the handrail is folded, you can slide the walking pad under a standing desk and go up to 3.8 miles per hour while you work, and for running and jogging, you can raise the handrail and go up to 7.6 miles per hour. It even has a remote control, so you can easily change the speed as you go. It also has an LED touch screen that tracks your distance, time, and speed. The compact treadmill comes fully assembled and can easily be stored under a bed or in a closet; it's just 5 inches tall and has wheels on the front for easier transportation. Normally $440, it's on sale for $80 off at Amazon, and when you apply the on-page coupon, you'll save $100 in total. Amazon Buy It! Therun 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill, $339.10 with coupon (orig. $439.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Between its convenience and its price, it's no wonder so many users have left it a five-star rating. One reviewer claimed it can be "hidden in plain sight" and said it will "give you a workout like the big machines at the gym," even though it's small and lightweight. Another shopper said it provides "gym-like performance" and "checks all of the boxes" of what they're looking for in a treadmill for small spaces. Someone even described it as "motivating" since it's so easy to use and readily available. Start building (or adding to) your home gym with this compact treadmill while it's on sale at Amazon. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: The Most Popular New Sweater at Amazon Has This 'Cute' Unique Detail Amazon Shoppers Rave About This 'Thoughtfully Designed' Wall Heater — and It's 44% Off These Cushioned Kitchen Mats Are Trending on Amazon Right Now, and They're Up to 39% Off Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.