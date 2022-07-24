The $20 Mosquito Repeller with 27,900+ Five-Star Ratings Creates a 'Blissful, Bug-Free Bubble in 2 Minutes'
Enjoying your backyard is a summertime favorite, unless you're constantly swatting away mosquitos. The pesky buggers love moisture, so if you have a pool, live near a lake, or just reside in a humid climate, chances are you've been bitten. And now, that issue will be a thing of the past. Thousands of people turned to the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller for just $20 at Amazon.
While citronella candles are a popular mosquito repellent, they tend to emit a potent smell (and don't always work). The Thermacell mosquito repeller actually shoos away the bugs by creating a smell-free barrier of up to 15 feet, so you can enjoy your patio, porch, or pool without any issues.
A fuel cartridge and a tiny repellent mat that's right inside the device work together to stop mosquitoes in their tracks for up to four hours at a time. Just turn the device on and it gets to work, heating up to activate the repellent.
And because it doesn't release a smell, you'll barely notice it. However, if you're unsure if it's actually on, just look for the small hole at the top. If it glows orange, it's on. Plus, it's compact and flame-free, so you can bring it with you anywhere: Shoppers take it out to their patio and lake houses as well as on backpacking trips and camp excursions.
It just takes about 15 minutes to truly warm up and emit the repellent. But the results? So worth the wait. In fact, one shopper who said they tried everything from candles or repellent lotions confirms that the Thermacell actually works. "We went from swatting the little pests between sips of wine and bites of salad to a blissful, bug-free bubble in two minutes or less," they said.
They're not the only ones. Actually, more than 27,900 shoppers have given the Thermacell mosquito repeller a perfect five-star rating, including a reviewer who called it a "game changer."
"I set this baby up last night and was able to enjoy my backyard for as long as I wanted to be outside and not get one bite!" they wrote. They shared that their backyard is filled with mosquitos, but "they don't come near me or my dogs with Thermacell!"
Go outside again without getting bitten with the Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller that's just $20 at Amazon.