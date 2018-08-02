There’s Going to Be an Airbnb Inside One of the 7 Wonders of the Modern World

The Great Wall of China receives an average of more than 27,000 visitors every single day. This fall, eight lucky people will win a night at the Great Wall with 13,000 miles of history all to themselves.

In an effort to raise awareness for heritage site protection and cultural exchange, home sharing site Airbnb is partnering with the Beijing Tourism Development Committee to host the first-ever overnight stays at the modern world wonder.

RELATED: All the Celebs Who Airbnb: See Where Channing Tatum, Lady Gaga, Drake and More Have Stayed

Four people and their guests will get the Great Wall of China all to themselves for one night each from Sept. 4-7.

Airbnb

To win the unique Airbnb experience, contestants must write in 550 characters or less why they consider it important to break down barriers between cultures and how they would use their time at the Great Wall to build new connections. Winners will be chosen based on how well they answered the question, originality, and creativity.

In addition to the unique accommodation inside the ancient portion of the wall (and bragging rights forever), each stay includes a sunset dinner along the wall, a classical music concert, and a calligraphy lesson. Winners will also take a hike through China’s countryside and learn about the history of the Great Wall from the site’s official historian.

RELATED: A Game of Thrones Castle Is on the Market in Northern Ireland for $650K

Winners will be flown from anywhere around the globe to enjoy their night at the Great Wall.

The contest is open until midnight Aug. 11. Contestants can enter online.