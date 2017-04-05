You Can Live in the House The Weeknd Smashes Up in his 'Starboy' Video — for $6.3 Million

This epic sliver of L.A. real estate is looking for a new starboy (or girl) to call it home.

The Caverhill residence, aka the modernist gem that served as the setting for The Weeknd’s “Starboy” video is currently on the market. The architect-designed property, which the listing describes as “a living piece of art,” is listed with Aaron Kirman, Verna Helbling, and Tim Perry for $6.3 million.

The house, dreamed up by Studio Pali Fekete Architects, has received plenty of attention from the design community since it’s completion: it was spotlighted by the L.A. Times and featured on HGTV’s Extreme Homes. But the home’s real breakout was a star turn in the dark and dangerous music video for The Weeknd’s “Starboy.”

RELATED: Tyra Banks Is Selling Her NYC Apartment for $17 Million (and the Unique Perks are Something to Smize About)

Matthew Momberger

Matthew Momberger

In the video, the singer takes a dancey walk through the 4,700-square-foot residence casually smashing up glass cabinets filled with awards with a neon cross and taking out gold records on the walls in an effort to make a symbolic (and seemingly quite expensive) break from his former hits (and hair!) and experience a rebirth with his 2016 album, also titled Starboy. Per the real estate photos, someone has since done a solid clean up at the scene of the crime.

Matthew Momberger

RELATED: David Bowie’s Former New York Apartment Hits the Market for $6.5 Million and Comes with His Personal Piano

The real house, located in Beverly Hills, is a fully-automated, three-story spread with four bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. It features 1,000 square feet of outdoor living space, a unique louvered facade and walls of glass with expansive views of the Los Angeles landscape.

Sadly, the Lamborghini Aventador, Bentley Mulsanne, and McLaren P1 the singer finds in the garage aren’t included in the sale.