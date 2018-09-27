The Turner Classic Movie-Themed Cruise Returns to Sea in 2019 After Three Years

Turner Classic Movies is bringing back their popular cruise.

The network announced that their first cruise in three years will set sail on October 22, 2019 and travel from New York to Bermuda. The cruise will last five nights aboard Disney Cruise Line’s 1,754-passenger Disney Magic cruise liner.

During the journey, guests can watch TCM films in on-board movie theaters, attend interactive panels and events with speakers to learn about behind-the-scenes movie making, participate in trivia games and dine in themed restaurants. “It’s a classic movie paradise at sea,” the website states.

Keeping with tradition, TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz will host the trip, and other special guests to board the cruise will be announced at a later date.

Fares begin at $1,745 per person based on double occupancy in a standard interior room, but are lower for passengers willing to book a room with three people.

The announcement comes in celebration of the network’s upcoming 25th anniversary.

“TCM has a passionate and devoted audience that is the driving force behind our success, and we wanted to do something special for our upcoming 25th anniversary to celebrate with our fans,” Jennifer Dorian, General Manager of TCM & FilmStruck and EVP of 360 Brand Strategy for Turner tells PEOPLE in a statement. “The TCM Classic Cruise has always been such a beloved fan experience that we felt this landmark anniversary was the perfect time to re-launch this immersive, curated and engaging fan experience.”