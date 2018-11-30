Hurry! Kylie Jenner’s Lips Pillow Just Got Restocked — And It’s On Sale for a Limited Time

There’s another set of lips in Kylie Jenner’s life that we, and the rest of the world, are so obsessed with. (Hint: They’re not Travis Scott’s.) The lips in question grace a pillow that sits on a very important couch in the 21-year-old makeup mogul’s home.

In March, just one month after giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, Jenner shared a Snapchat of her post-baby body. After our disbelief of how insanely good she looked after giving birth, our eyes immediately went to the pillow in the background — and apparently, everyone else noticed it, too.

The Jonathan Adler Lips Full Dose Needlepoint Throw Pillow immediately sold out and racked up a massive waitlist after being spotted on Jenner’s couch, and we haven’t been able to find it since — until today, that is. Everyone’s favorite lips pillow has finally been restocked and just in time for the holidays! (Merry Christmas to us!) Even better? We can score the Jonathan Adler pillow for 25 percent off now through December 4 by using the code HOLIDAZE at checkout!

But you’d better hurry because we’re sure this Kylie Jenner-approved throw pillow will sell out long before Jonathan Adler’s Happy Holidaze sale ends. (If it does happen to sell out before you get your hands on one, check out Jonathan Adler’s Now House collection on Amazon for more amazing home pieces!)

