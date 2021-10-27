The 5-bedroom luxury apartment featured on season 3 of HBO's wildly popular show Succession is up for grabs

Spectacular NYC Apartment Featured on Succession Listed For $23.5M — See Inside!

For a cool $23.3 million, you too can live like a member of the Roy family!

A five-bedroom luxury apartment featured on season 3 of HBO's wildly popular Succession is up for grabs in Manhattan, listed with Stan Ponte and Joshua Judge of Sotheby's International Realty.

The Emmy-award winning show follows the powerful Roy family as they fight to take over their elderly father's media conglomerate, and the homes featured on the series reflect the characters' extraordinary wealth.

Fans will recognize this unit, known as Pavilion A, as Rava Roy's home. Located in the Woolworth Tower Residences, an iconic downtown building that was one of the city's first skyscrapers, it spans over 6,700 sq. feet and includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Succession apartment Credit: Travis Mark

According to the listing, the apartment will spoil its new occupant with "unmatched cinematic views of the surrounding cityscape in addition to unique sightlines of the building itself."

The home offers 2,770 square feet of outdoor living space, courtesy of a duplex terrace. Inside, there are six skylights to bring the outdoors in.

Succession apartment Credit: Travis Mark

The sleek and spacious kitchen is equipped with custom Dada cabinetry, Calacatta Caldia marble countertops, and Dornbracht fixtures. It also features Miele appliances, including a wine fridge and a two dishwashers.

The loft-like great room has dramatic 22-foot vaulted ceilings and a spiral staircase.

Succession apartment Credit: Travis Mark

The glamorous primary bedroom is a show-stopper, with its own morning kitchen, private access to the terrace, and another massive chandelier. The ensuite bathroom includes a steam shower, freestanding soaking tub, and heated marble floors.

Woolworth Towers also offers a slew of amenities, including a doorman, lounge, pool, fitness studio, wine cellar and tasting room, and on-site parking.

Succession apartment Credit: Travis Mark

Following the cliffhanger-filled conclusion of Succession's sophomore run in October 2019, Season 3 began filming in New York City last fall and endured Covid-19-related delays, before being teased with an explosive trailer this summer.