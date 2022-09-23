The Byers' House from 'Stranger Things' Is for Sale for $300,000 in Georgia

The exterior of the modest Fayetteville, Georgia, ranch is featured extensively in the hit Netflix series

By
Published on September 23, 2022 06:15 PM
Byers House - Strangers Things
Photo: Netflix

If you ever wanted to live like Will, Joyce and Jonathan Byers of Stranger Things, now's your chance.

The property that was used as the exterior of the fictional family's home in the hit Netflix series is for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. The modest three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,846 sq. ft. ranch is listed by Michael Smith of EXP Realty with an asking price of $300,000.

"This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series," the listing reads.

Despite its small town location, the house has already become a popular pilgrimage site for fans of the series.

The listing notes, "Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and 'Private Property' signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention."

Stranger Things abc wall
Curtis Baker/Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

There's a disclaimer for anyone interested in the property, which sits on 6 acres of land and is marketed as the "perfect" location for an Airbnb: The listing asks that potential buyers respect the home and go through agents to schedule a viewing. They're also encouraged to "not feed the Demogorgon."

Another property with ties to the show popped up on Airbnb earlier this year. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, home that was used as the exterior of the Byers' new house in California is listed on the vacation rental site.

The owners of that property, Ryan and Karen Asher, told Newsweek, they tried to keep the interior "as original/authentic as possible."

The coupled said they planned to move into the home, "until learning how popular Stranger Things has become. We decided to turn it into an Airbnb in order to share the home with others to enjoy as well."

The five-bedroom house can sleep up to 14 and currently goes for about $400 per night.

Related Articles
Matt Roloff of Little People Big World Selling Family Farm Featured in Series; LITTLE PEOPLE, BIG WORLD Matt and Amy Roloff
Matt Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' Lists Family Farm Featured on TLC Series for $4 Million
Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: See Inside the Housewives' $11.5M Turks and Caicos Villa
'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip:' See Inside the Housewives' $11.5M Turks and Caicos Villa
Sabrina the Teenage Witch house
'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' House — Just Listed for $2M — Will Be Open to the Public on Halloween
Schitt's Creek
The 'Schitt's Creek' Motel Has Officially Hit the Market — and It Could Be Yours for $1.6 Million
Golden Gate Bridge
PEOPLE's 2022 Travel List: 25 Things to Do, Eat & See This Year!
betty white
Betty White's Carmel, Calif. Beach House of 40 Years Sells — for Nearly $3M Over Asking Price
Emmitt Smith home
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Brooklinen's new home fragrance line
Launches We Love! Brooklinen's Candle Collection, Plus More New Home Products
ZINUS 10 Inch Support Plus Pocket Spring Hybrid Mattress
Shoppers Are Calling This $700 Mattress One of Their 'Best Purchases' Ever, and It's 46% Off at Amazon
Oprah Winfrey, Cozy Earth sheets
Everything at Oprah's 'Favorite' Pajama and Bedding Brand Is on Sale — and We Have an Even Better Discount Code
EASELAND Queen Size Bamboo Mattress Pad
This Cloud-Like Mattress Topper That Shoppers Swear by for 'Amazing Sleep' Is on Sale at Amazon Right Now
Heartstopper
What to Watch: The Best New TV Shows of 2022 So Far
COBRA KAI
'Cobra Kai' 's 6-Bedroom Mansion to Become Airbnb Rental in Georgia After Selling for $2.4M
buquerque internaqtional balloon fiesta
50 Things to Do, Eat & See in 2021—Now That We Can 'Finally' Travel Again!
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
House from HGTV's Home Town on Sale
A Home Renovated By the Napiers on Season 3 of Home Town Just Hit the Market for $229K