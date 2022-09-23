The Byers' House from 'Stranger Things' Is for Sale for $300,000 in Georgia

If you ever wanted to live like Will, Joyce and Jonathan Byers of Stranger Things, now's your chance.

The property that was used as the exterior of the fictional family's home in the hit Netflix series is for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. The modest three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,846 sq. ft. ranch is listed by Michael Smith of EXP Realty with an asking price of $300,000.

"This home was featured throughout the first few seasons of the show and remains a nostalgic focal point of the series," the listing reads.

Despite its small town location, the house has already become a popular pilgrimage site for fans of the series.

The listing notes, "Since the show was aired fans have traveled far and wide, almost daily, just to drive by and get a picture. So much so that the owners had to put up a driveway barricade and 'Private Property' signs just to keep people from trespassing, so needless to say the house gets a ton of attention."

Curtis Baker/Netflix

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

There's a disclaimer for anyone interested in the property, which sits on 6 acres of land and is marketed as the "perfect" location for an Airbnb: The listing asks that potential buyers respect the home and go through agents to schedule a viewing. They're also encouraged to "not feed the Demogorgon."

Another property with ties to the show popped up on Airbnb earlier this year. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, home that was used as the exterior of the Byers' new house in California is listed on the vacation rental site.

The owners of that property, Ryan and Karen Asher, told Newsweek, they tried to keep the interior "as original/authentic as possible."

The coupled said they planned to move into the home, "until learning how popular Stranger Things has become. We decided to turn it into an Airbnb in order to share the home with others to enjoy as well."

The five-bedroom house can sleep up to 14 and currently goes for about $400 per night.