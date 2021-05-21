Today Only, You Can Save 25% on Live Houseplants from The Sill with Our Special Code
In case you missed it, houseplants are basically the new tiny-dog-in-a-purse as far as personal accessories go. Though most people don’t tote around their plant babies on the streets, they do post about them on social media. A quick search for #plantmom on Instagram reveals more than 2.3 million posts, and #plantsoftiktok has a whopping 3.2 billion views on TikTok.
After a year of spending quality time at home, it’s no wonder so many have turned to plants recently. They can liven up just about any space and require attention and care. Plus, studies have found that houseplants may actually decrease stress. So if your home could use a pop of color, you’re seeking a new hobby, or you want to feel more relaxed while working from home, a houseplant could be just the thing.
Depending on the size and type of plant you're interested in, live houseplants can get expensive quickly.
Whether you’re a gardening novice or a verified green thumb, The Sill has plenty of live plants you’ll want to add to your home. There are small plants, like this mini, heart-shaped one called a hoya kerrii, and larger ones, including a snake plant with slender, upright leaves and a monstera deliciosa that’s recognizable by its Swiss cheese-like leaves.
Unlike traditional nurseries, The Sill lets you order all of these plants and many more with the click of a button. They’ll arrive in a planter (you can choose the type and color), so they’re ready to put on display as soon as they get to your door. Just read the care directions, find a spot with adequate sunlight, and water as needed. You’ll be ready to show off your new plant baby in no time.
Head to The Sill to take a look at all of the live houseplants it has to offer.
