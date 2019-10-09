The Property Brothers Want to Renovate the Golden Girls House Next — and Star in a Reboot!

Image zoom Splash News Online

The Property Brothers are firm believers that two is always better than one — and when it comes to famous TV houses, it turns out their ideology is no different.

While appearing on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Drew and Jonathan Scott, both 41, announced that after finishing renovations on the iconic Brady Bunch house for the HGTV series A Very Brady Renovation, they had their eye on another instantly recognizable home: the Golden Girls house.

“We’re thinking next, Golden Girls house,” Jonathan told Clarkson of their ideal project.

Clarkson was all about the idea noting that lots of old shows are making a comeback these days. “I want them to remake Golden Girls!” she exclaimed.

“I will play Blanche!” Drew enthusiastically offered.

While on the cult favorite sitcom, which aired from 1985 to 1992, Blanche, Rose, Dorothy an Sophia resided in Miami, the house used for the establishing exterior shot on the show is actually a private residence in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood.

Though, much like the Brady Bunch, the scenes inside the home were filmed on a separate soundstage, many die-hard fans still flock to the California property to take photos and pay homage.

Unfortunately for the Scotts, the home isn’t currently on the market. Zillow estimates the value of the 1955, 2,901-square-foot house to be $3,025,456. HGTV paid $3.5 million for the Brady house.

A Very Brady Renovation, which premiered on HGTV in September, brought all six Brady kids together for the first time in fifteen years and paired them with eight different HGTV designers to help renovate the house — two of whom were the Property Brothers stars.

“Most people didn’t realize, when you saw on The Brady Bunch the exterior, that was just shot for the exterior but the whole set was actually in a studio so nothing matched,” Jonathan told Clarkson. “It was a 2-story set that was supposed to be in a split-level home. So HGTV bought the actual house instead of developers who were going to flatten it, and we renovated it to be the real space.”

Drew then admitted to Clarkson that he and Jonathan were originally hoping to put their own bid on the home before they knew of HGTV’s plan to remodel it — and were planning on battling NSYNC member Lance Bass for it, as he was also interested. Thankfully, they teamed up with HGTV for a mutually beneficial collaboration.

“It was amazing,” Drew said. “The emotions in the end when all the Bradys came back through the house, emotions were on high.”

A Very Brady Renovation episode six airs on Monday, October 14 at 9pm ET/PT on HGTV.