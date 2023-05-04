'The Office' Star Melora Hardin Says Jan Would 'Absolutely Love' Her Vibrant Wallpaper Line (Exclusive)

Melora Hardin is debuting her own collage-style wallpaper line — and it's Jan-approved!

The Office alum, 55, chatted with PEOPLE about the creation of Storyboards by Melora Hardin, and how her character on the hit NBC sitcom would have the vibrant styles installed in her own home.

"I think Jan would absolutely love Storyboards by Melora Hardin, and I think she would have them in her studio where she makes the [Serenity by Jan] candles, because they're very inspiring," Hardin tells PEOPLE. "She needs a place to escape to."

The Clock actress added that although Jan was often depicted as the "villain" of the show, she was also misunderstood and "incredibly flawed."

"The fact that she's not perfect is what makes her really endearing, and that she is struggling and stumbling and falling right on her face in front of you. She feels real and she feels complicated, so that's what I like about her," she adds.

Hardin has always gravitated towards collage-style art, and says it's been her "go-to thing" ever since she was a kid.

"I've always been drawn to that way of expressing myself visually. When I was in my 20s, I was collaging treasure boxes, and I was putting pillows inside and that whole thing. It's been an evolving thing all my life," she explains.

Having something that keeps her "creatively stimulated" while she's working on location is important to the star, which is why she would often craft her "eclectic" and "maximalist" collages in between scenes while filming The Bold Type.

Of her creative process, she shares: "I just go towards something that is compelling to me. I see something that sparks something, and I just really follow the breadcrumbs that way. I feel like I'm watching it kind of create itself."

Though her designs are meant to "evoke a sense of joy" and make people "feel empowered," they were also inspired by her friend Hunter, who used Hardin's designs as a means of healing childhood trauma.

Hardin goes into more details about Hunter's journey in her upcoming documentary Hunter's Thunder, which she directed and is expecting to release in 2024.

While working together on the project, Hunter kept telling Hardin that she wished her collages would be bigger so that she could "go inside them."

"The collages did that for her," Hardin tells PEOPLE. "She would transport herself inside of them and rest there. I'm so grateful to Hunter for opening my eyes to my collages being a thing that could be part of her healing."

Of Hardin's personal favorites, Red Angel Landing and Gold Angel Standing hold a special place in her heart because of their "otherworldly" feel. She also loves Melora's Magic Garden, which currently adorns the walls of one of her friend's cafes in Montreal, Canada.

The Bold Type alum is also working on a special print to install in her bedroom in Los Angeles, and has one already installed in the bathroom of her Montreal home.

An extension of Hardin's wallpaper line is already in the works in the form of a limited-edition clothing collection.

"I just made a coat for myself out of Melora's Magic Garden, so I probably will make those available at some point for made to order," Hardin reveals. "I've been working with a seamstress to make it, and it's really, really exciting. I'm going to have just a couple of items. They're pretty beautiful."

To see all of Hardin's stunning prints, check out melora.com.