The Novogratz Family: Make Your Home Remodel Your Own With These Personal Touches

Bob and Cortney Novogratz know it’s easy to lose sight of your own personal style when you’re in the middle of a renovation.



So the stars of PEOPLE’s new home design web series, The Castle Next Door, have simple tips and tricks that can help make your home stand out.

“Pay attention to detail even when it comes to tile,” says Cortney in the series’ fourth episode. “Think about your shades and drapes, too. It can really make a ‘finished place.’”

“And try to focus on a statement wall whether it’s through wallpaper or a pop of color,” she adds. “It looks like you really planned and you were designer friendly.”

The design duo also recommends not buying everything exclusively from a chain store.

“Go to mom and pop places or antique stores,” she says. “It’ll really make your house feel more unique.”

In the episode, Cortney even gets her 10-year-old son Five involved in the process when they decide to have custom chairs made for their home theater.

“We like building and designing furniture; we like purchasing furniture from great showrooms,” she says. “But it is fun when you meet people that can really create a new product that no one else is going to have.”