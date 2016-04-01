The Novogratz Family: How to Navigate a Flea Market Like a Pro

Good interior designers know unique home goods are often found in the most unlikely places.



In the fifth episode of PEOPLE's new web series, The Castle Next Door, Bob Novogratz takes his sons Five, 10, and Major, 7, to explore the Melrose Trading Post flea market to find fun accents to help them decorate their renovated 1926 castle turned home.

“I try to show them what's authentic, what's antique,” says Bob. “I teach them about textiles, I teach them about color.”

“As a designer you can get ideas for new stuff based on the old stuff,” he adds.

Once the group picked up a few pieces of art for the house and became familiar with the market, Bob gives the boys $40 each to find their own personal treasures. After pooling their money and haggling with the vendors, they come back with a Gameboy for Five and a construction mask for Major.

“You always want to get there early with a big cup of coffee, have lots of cash and always be willing to negotiate,” says wife Cortney of making the most out of flea market trip. “Even walk away and come back at the end of the day.”