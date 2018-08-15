The Little Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold, Bill Klein Sell Houston Home After 10 Price Cuts for $900K

The TLC stars are can finally move on from their Texas home

Megan Stein
August 15, 2018 12:30 PM
<p><em>The Little Couple</em>&rsquo;s Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are moving on! The TLC stars, who listed their home in September 2017, have finally found a buyer. But it wasn&#8217;t an easy sell. The couple slashed the price of their custom-built abode ten times from its original&nbsp;$1.225 million asking price, listed with <a href="http://www.johndaugherty.com/98812977/Knoll/2802-Fairhope">Lisa Segal Kornhauser of John Daugherty Realtors.</a>&nbsp;The pair finally <a href="https://www.realtor.com/news/celebrity-real-estate/little-couple-stars-sell-their-houston-home-for-a-tiny-price/">let go of the property for $899,000</a>, realtor.com reports. In July 2017, they announced that Jen accepted a position at the John Hopkins All Children&rsquo;s Hospital in St. Petersburg and<a href="https://people.com/tv/little-couples-dr-jen-arnold-bill-klein-season-9-exclusive/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">&nbsp;would be relocating to Florida</a>.</p>
The Little Couple's Big Real Estate Deal

John Daugherty Realtors; Inset: Jen Arnold/Instagram
<p>At 3,655 square feet, the 4-bed, 4.5-bath property offers plenty of space for family, and has been recently upgraded by Bart Blackwell of Blackwell Design, LLC. The <a href="http://www.johndaugherty.com/98812977/Knoll/2802-Fairhope" target="_blank" rel="noopener">listing</a> mentions its ideally located near the downtown area and Medical Center, where Jen worked.</p>
Cool Kitchen

John Daugherty Realtors
<p>The family room features hardwood floors, double-height ceilings, a luxe light fixture and a grand fireplace.</p>
Spacious Living Space

John Daugherty Realtors
<p>The first-floor master suite boasts a bathroom with double vanities and a stunning subway-tiled walk-in shower.</p>
Spa-Like Bath

John Daugherty Realtors
<p>A stylish mix of dark and light shelving offer plenty of storage options in this spacious walk-in closet.</p>
Killer Closet

John Daugherty Realtors
<p>A media room, study, mud room, wine grotto and second kitchen are also included in the open floor plan layout.</p>
Extra Areas

John Daugherty Realtors
<p>A resort-style pool and spa area is just one of the 9,240-square-foot lot&rsquo;s many amenities.</p>
Outdoor Retreat

John Daugherty Realtors
<p>An outdoor kitchen and fire pit are also included in the single-family home&#8217;s fenced backyard.&nbsp;</p>
Beautiful Backyard

John Daugherty Realtors
