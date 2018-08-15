The Little Couple's Dr. Jen Arnold, Bill Klein Sell Houston Home After 10 Price Cuts for $900K

The Little Couple’s Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein are moving on! The TLC stars, who listed their home in September 2017, have finally found a buyer. But it wasn’t an easy sell. The couple slashed the price of their custom-built abode ten times from its original $1.225 million asking price, listed with Lisa Segal Kornhauser of John Daugherty Realtors. The pair finally let go of the property for $899,000, realtor.com reports. In July 2017, they announced that Jen accepted a position at the John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and would be relocating to Florida.