The Laundress Recalls All Products Over Safety Concerns

The company issued a safety notice to customers on Thursday

Ingrid Vasquez
Published on November 18, 2022
The Laundress is issuing a recall on all of its products.

On Thursday, the company published a safety notice on its website amid an internal investigation that found "the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria" in some of their products.

While the notice indicates that The Laundress has not found any adverse health impacts related to the issue, the lifestyle brand is asking customers to stop using all The Laundress products immediately.

The company has expanded to over 70 different eco-friendly products that include home cleaning sprays, laundry detergents, and hampers and storage bags since 2019.

Since the investigation has not shown which of their products have been impacted, the company is asking customers to keep their products in order to obtain a reimbursement or replacement in the near future.

It also indicated that people with a healthy immune system are usually not affected by these bacteria.

"People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin," the notice says.

According to the outlet Business of Home, Laundress interim CFO Tohfe Beidas first asked vendors to "immediately cease all sales and distribution" of products on Tuesday morning.

Representatives for The Laundress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

