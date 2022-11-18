Lifestyle Home The Laundress Recalls All Products Over Safety Concerns The company issued a safety notice to customers on Thursday By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 18, 2022 05:33 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: The Laundress The Laundress is issuing a recall on all of its products. On Thursday, the company published a safety notice on its website amid an internal investigation that found "the potential presence of elevated levels of bacteria" in some of their products. While the notice indicates that The Laundress has not found any adverse health impacts related to the issue, the lifestyle brand is asking customers to stop using all The Laundress products immediately. The company has expanded to over 70 different eco-friendly products that include home cleaning sprays, laundry detergents, and hampers and storage bags since 2019. Meet The Laundress Co-Creator Lindsey Boyd — How Her Company Changed Laundry and Home Cleaning Since the investigation has not shown which of their products have been impacted, the company is asking customers to keep their products in order to obtain a reimbursement or replacement in the near future. It also indicated that people with a healthy immune system are usually not affected by these bacteria. Cases of Flesh-Eating Bacteria Are on the Rise as Summer Heats Up: Here's How to Stay Safe "People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin," the notice says. According to the outlet Business of Home, Laundress interim CFO Tohfe Beidas first asked vendors to "immediately cease all sales and distribution" of products on Tuesday morning. Representatives for The Laundress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.