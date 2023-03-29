See Inside the L.A. Mansion The Beatles Hid Out in During Debut North American Tour in 1964

The British group lodged at the Bel Air property while touring at The Hollywood Bowl

By Natalia Senanayake
Published on March 29, 2023 05:48 PM
Beatles House for Rent
Photo: Blake Cameron Photography, Getty Images

This L.A. rental is sure to spark up some present-day Beatlemania!

While The Beatles were embarking on their first North American tour in 1964, the band made a stop at The Hollywood Bowl, where they sold out the iconic amphitheater.

During their time in California, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr (pictured above in 1965) had planned to stay at the Ambassador Hotel, according to Architectural Digest, but their reservations were reportedly canceled over concerns that the property would be overwhelmed by fans.

Instead, they found refuge at a massive Bel Air mansion that they rented from Mary Poppins actor Brit Reginald Owen for a reported $1,000 (or about $9,700 today), according to the outlet.

Now, that property is available for rent for $42,000 a month. Trevor Zien of The Agency holds the listing.

Beatles House for Rent
Blake Cameron Photography

Surrounded by lush greenery, the 6,310-square-foot home offers luxury amenities like a private pool, gardens and a fire pit. It boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

"Just through the East Gates in Bel Air, the property is located in one of the most prestigious enclaves in the entire country, sits on nearly an acre of lush grounds, and blends classic sophistication with modern day living," Zien tells PEOPLE.

Beatles House for Rent
Blake Cameron Photography

Looking inside the home, sleek hardwood floors greet guests as they enter the main foyer and head into the formal living room. A large wood-burning fireplace offers a spacious area in which to relax.

Beatles House for Rent
Blake Cameron Photography

Another living space features vaulted, beamed ceilings, a chandelier and expansive windows overlooking the surrounding greenery.

The classic red-brick patio can be accessed through french doors on the main level and boasts charming fountains along with great views of the garden. Further down from the patio lies the in-ground pool and fire pit.

Beatles House for Rent
Blake Cameron Photography

The Fab Four landed at New York City's John F. Kennedy Airport on Feb. 7, 1964, and made their debut appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, which 75 million Americans watched, two days later.

From August to September of that year, they played more than 30 shows across the country, including the August 23rd date at the Hollywood Bowl.

