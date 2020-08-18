Erin and Ben Napier gave The Kollar House a makeover on their hit HGTV show

A Home Renovated By the Napiers on Season 3 of Home Town Just Hit the Market for $229K

Home Town fans looking for a Napier-renovated home may be in luck as The Kollar House just hit the market!

The 1960s-era home, recognizable to fans of the popular HGTV show, has been listed by owners Rebecca and Matt Kollar for $229,000 in Laurel, Mississippi.

The couple, both doctors, had fallen in love with the property in 2018, and enlisted the help if Ben and Erin Napier to bring it to its full potential, as documented on season 3, episode 12 of the hit series.

Now, the Kollars are selling the home after having to relocate for work.

Image zoom Ashford Film and Photography

Image zoom Ashford Film and Photography

Image zoom Ashford Film and Photography

"It’s bittersweet. Even after the show, they renovated every single room. Everything’s been done," the home's listing agent, Kandace Monsivais with Red Fox Realty, told realtor.com.

On the show, the Napiers' team focused on the living space, kitchen, deck and exterior. Once filming wrapped up, the Kollars went on to complete the rest of the home, including the bathrooms and bedrooms.

Image zoom Ashford Film and Photography

Image zoom Ashford Film and Photography

Image zoom Ashford Film and Photography

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence features a striking antique mantle and gas fireplace in the living room, as well as detailed crown molding along the walls.

The home's new kitchen was affixed with custom cabinets, quartz counters and a center marble island, and dark gray Italian porcelain tile covers the floor.

Image zoom Ashford Film and Photography

Image zoom Ashford Film and Photography

Image zoom Ashford Film and Photography

Additionally, the 2,160-square-foot cottage boasts a gorgeous, glassed-in sunroom off the living area, where the Napiers added new windows and high-end glass accordion doors that open onto a newly built deck.

Once outside, homeowners can enjoy some privacy with fenced-in backyard and large oak trees. It also comes equipped with a concrete driveway.