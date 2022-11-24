Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'

The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 24, 2022 12:01 AM
Kendall Jenner Moving to Ranch
Photo: Kendall Jenner/instagram

Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl!

On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses.

As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all these things, but… I'm moving to a ranch."

A producer off camera tells Jenner, "You're going to end up with horses somewhere," to which she responds, "I am an actual cowgirl."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> Moving to Ranch
Kendall Jenner/instagram

But a home on the range isn't her only domestic requirement. In October, Jenner opened up about her new passion for home design on another episode of The Kardashians. She discussed her intentions to start flipping houses after revealing a potential renovation project was in the works with best friend Fai Khadra.

This newfound passion, which Jenner said felt like her "purpose," was sparked by her own home renovation and the launch of her tequila brand, 818 Tequila.

"As a model, I still don't have much say in anything creative really. That has brought me to wanting to start this journey of house flipping," she said. "I found that I really do want to be my own boss and have my own ideas and execute them. I just feel like it's a new me."

She added that her "wheels just kind of start turning" when she walks into a house. "I'm always like 'I could do this' or 'I could do that,'" she continues.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kendall-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kendall Jenner</a> attends the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Presley Ann/Getty

Jenner showed off her own Mediterranean-inspired sanctuary — her first renovation project — during a 2020 home tour with Architectural Digest.

"My life involves a lot of chaos and travel and high energy, so I wanted a home that feels serene, a place where I can simply zone out and relax," she told AD. Having been open about her anxiety and panic attacks in the past, Jenner said it was important to find a space where she could completely disconnect.

The house's "character" is what also originally drew her to the space, especially with its "peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe," as she describes it.

Related Articles
Kendall Jenner attends the Tiffany & Co. Flagship Store Launch on April 04, 2019 in Sydney, Australia
Kendall Jenner Finds Her 'Purpose' in Flipping Houses After Renovating Her Home: 'It Brings Me Joy'
Kendall Jenner birthday
Kim Kardashian Praises Birthday Girl Kendall Jenner as Person 'Who Will Check Me When No One Else Will'
Kendall Jenner Halloween costume
Kendall Jenner Exposes Her Backside in Denim Chaps for 'Toy Story' Jessie Halloween Costume
As seen on HGTV's Flip or Flop, hosts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack pose for a portrait in the renovated backyard.
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Announce One Last Episode of 'Flip or Flop' After Ending Series in March
hailey bieber, kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Joins Hailey Bieber for Halloween-Themed Episode of 'Who's In My Bathroom?'
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Kendall Jenner Says Recent Brain Scan Confirmed She '100% Has Anxiety'
kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner Says She Was 'Chill' About Her First Major Runway Show, Despite Her Nipple-Baring Top
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Asks Waiter 'What Is Tortellini?' While in Italy for Sister Kendall Jenner's Prada Show
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Best Halloween Costumes Through the Years
Kendall Jenner walks the runway at the Prada fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022/2023 on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy.
Kendall Jenner Feels 'Uncomfortable' When Her Family Cheers at Her Fashion Shows: 'Makes Me Cringe'
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher attend the Grand Opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute on September 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's L.A. Home Has a 'Fully Sustainable' Farm: 'This Grand Idea'
Kendall Jenner Instagram
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Relationship Timeline
Jonathan Knight in front of the garden shed at his New England farmhouse, as seen on Farmhouse Fixer.
Jonathan Knight Recalls 'Insane' Time Touring with NKOTB While Filming His HGTV Show 'Farmhouse Fixer'
Hilary Farr and David Visentin
WATCH: Hilary Farr Is Tackling a Very Different Project on 'Love It or List It' — Her Own Home
“Nicole Scherzinger” – GRAMMY®-nominated singer Nicole Scherzinger returns to Hawaii to gift her “Tutu and Papa,” who introduced her to the world of singing and dancing, a home transformation that will make the house more spacious and accessible. After taking a paddleboarding break at the beach, Nicole take Nischelle to a big family get together, on the season finale of SECRET CELEBRITY RENOVATION, Friday, Sept. 23 at a new time (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*. Hosted by Nischelle Turner. The design team includes home improvement contractor and television personality Rob “Boston Rob” Mariano (SURVIVOR) and interior designer Sabrina Soto (“Design Star,” “Trading Spaces”). Pictured (L-R): “Tutu,” Nischelle Turner, “Papa,” and Nicole Scherzinger.
Nicole Scherzinger Surprises Her Grandparents with Transformation of Their Hawaii Home
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Take a Look Inside Kendall Jenner's 'Epic' Bathroom, Featuring a Stunning Gold Bathtub