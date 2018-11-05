Travel
All the Kardashians' Most Luxe Private Jet Moments: Babies on Board, Japanese Snacks and More
The famous family knows how to fly in style with all their kids in tow
Christina Butan•@christinabutan
Posted on
More
1 of 10
Kanye's Globe-Hopping Snacks
Kim surprised husband Kanye West for his 40th birthday last June with a trip to Japan. She had West figure out their destination by filling up the private plane with clues.
"He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with!” she captioned the photo on Instagram of West smiling in front of two large baskets filled with Japanese candies, donuts and multiple bags of Sriracha kettle cooked potato chips.
2 of 10
Next Gen Frequent Flyers
Kourtney posted this cute snap of ex Scott Disick and their son Reign, 3, cuddling up together (with daughter Penelope, 6, seen in the background) on a September family trip to New York City.
3 of 10
Flying High at 8 Years Old
She also shared a photo of their eldest son, Mason, 8, lounging solo in his comfy chair from the same trip.
4 of 10
Baby Globe Trotter
Khloé's daughter True didn't have a care in the world during this plane ride to Bali. The 6-month-old was surrounded by cozy blankets and stuffed animals.
5 of 10
The KarJenner Cabin
True is no stranger to plane rides—Khloé also brought her on a family vacation in September with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, her mother Kris Jenner and Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.
6 of 10
Already Airborn
The 4-month-old at the time slept through the trip while bundled up in her mom's arms.
7 of 10
Family Portrait Session
Kim shared the first photo of her family of five after welcoming baby Chicago. The shot, snapped on a private jet in April, also featured kids Saint, North and a grinning Kanye.
“Party of 5,” the reality star and proud mama, 37, wrote to accompany the heartwarming image.
8 of 10
A Birthday Wish
For Kanye's 41st birthday, Kim posted a black and white photo of him with baby Chicago in his lap from the same day their "family of 5" shot was taken.
"Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It's been a wild year but we're here & life is good!" she captioned the photo. "So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you."
9 of 10
Cousins in the Cockpit
Cousins Penelope Disick and North West took advantage of the perks of flying private, getting up close and personal with the pilot.
10 of 10
Kourtney surprised her ex Younes Bendjima in May for his 25th birthday by taking him on a private plane for a special trip.
She made it a festive flight, decorating with balloons and bringing a custom cake aboard.