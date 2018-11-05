Kanye's Globe-Hopping Snacks

Kim surprised husband Kanye West for his 40th birthday last June with a trip to Japan. She had West figure out their destination by filling up the private plane with clues.

"He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with!” she captioned the photo on Instagram of West smiling in front of two large baskets filled with Japanese candies, donuts and multiple bags of Sriracha kettle cooked potato chips.