All the Kardashians' Most Luxe Private Jet Moments: Babies on Board, Japanese Snacks and More

The famous family knows how to fly in style with all their kids in tow

@christinabutan

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kanye's Globe-Hopping Snacks

Kim surprised husband Kanye West for his 40th birthday last June with a trip to Japan. She had West figure out their destination by filling up the private plane with clues.

"He had to guess where we were going based on the snacks and magazines I had the plane stocked with!” she captioned the photo on Instagram of West smiling in front of two large baskets filled with Japanese candies, donuts and multiple bags of Sriracha kettle cooked potato chips.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Next Gen Frequent Flyers

Kourtney posted this cute snap of ex Scott Disick and their son Reign, 3, cuddling up together (with daughter Penelope, 6, seen in the background) on a September family trip to New York City.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Flying High at 8 Years Old

She also shared a photo of their eldest son, Mason, 8, lounging solo in his comfy chair from the same trip.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Baby Globe Trotter

Khloé's daughter True didn't have a care in the world during this plane ride to Bali. The 6-month-old was surrounded by cozy blankets and stuffed animals.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The KarJenner Cabin

True is no stranger to plane rides—Khloé also brought her on a family vacation in September with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, her mother Kris Jenner and Jenner’s boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Already Airborn

The 4-month-old at the time slept through the trip while bundled up in her mom's arms.

Kim Kardashian West/Twitter

Family Portrait Session

Kim shared the first photo of her family of five after welcoming baby Chicago. The shot, snapped on a private jet in April, also featured kids Saint, North and a grinning Kanye.

“Party of 5,” the reality star and proud mama, 37, wrote to accompany the heartwarming image.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

A Birthday Wish

For Kanye's 41st birthday, Kim posted a black and white photo of him with baby Chicago in his lap from the same day their "family of 5" shot was taken.

"Happy Birthday babe!!!!! It's been a wild year but we're here & life is good!" she captioned the photo. "So proud of you dropping back to back albums & fulfilling your dreams. You inspire me to make the impossible always become a reality. Love you."

Source Kim Kardashian/SnapChat

Cousins in the Cockpit

Cousins Penelope Disick and North West took advantage of the perks of flying private, getting up close and personal with the pilot.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney surprised her ex Younes Bendjima in May for his 25th birthday by taking him on a private plane for a special trip.

She made it a festive flight, decorating with balloons and bringing a custom cake aboard. 

