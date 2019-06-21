The Iconic Victorian House From Stepmom Is for Sale in New York for $3.75 Million

The stunning Victorian house featured in the 1998 film Stepmom is currently for sale in Nyack, New York

By Matt McNulty
June 21, 2019 10:15 AM
The Victorian house from Stepmom can be yours for a cool $3.75 million!

The iconic home, named “Glenholme,” became a star in its own right alongside Susan Sarandon, Ed Harris and Julia Roberts in the 1998 tearjerker.

It sits on a sprawling 1.5 acre private estate in the village of Nyack, New York, about 30 miles north of New York City, and features a waterfall and views of the Hudson River.

It’s listed Christie’s International Real Estate for $3,750,000.

The exterior of the home features a memorable veranda that wraps around three sides of the house. Inside, potential buyers will find wooden floors, huge windows, and a living room complete with a fireplace, coffered ceiling, and French doors. The home, which was built in 1897, offers four full and one partial bathroom.

The kitchen, which was recently renovated in a farmhouse-inspired style, has a large island and all new appliances, including two SubZero refrigerators, three ovens, a wine cooler, and two dishwashers.

A secret passageway takes you to the dining room, which offers incredible views of the Hudson River. The second floor has a massive master bedroom with an equally large bathroom, as well as five additional bedrooms for family or guests.

Stepmom picked up several awards upon it’s release, with Sarandon winning the San Diego Film Critics Society Award for Best Actress, and Harris winning the National Board of Review Award for Best Supporting Actor.

