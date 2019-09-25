The Iconic Royal Tenenbaums Wallpaper Is Now Available in a Peel-and-Stick Version (for $69!)

Image zoom Buena Vista Pictures

The Royal Tenenbaums is stocked with stars, but it was one famous wall covering that stole the movie!

Luxury textile company Scalamandré’s red, zebra-print wallpaper sheathed Margot Tenenbaum’s (Gwyneth Paltrow) bedroom and powder room in Wes Anderson’s 2001 film. And in real life, the high-end product typically comes with a society dame-worthy price tag.

Now, thanks to a new collaboration with home decor brand The Inside (available online Wednesday, September 25), you can nab the genuine thing for just $69 per roll.

RELATED: 12 Famous Houses From Movies and TV Shows You Can Actually Own

The best part? It’s peek-and-stick! Meaning there’s no glue, no special skills and no professionals required. And fear not fickle decorators: It leaves behind no sticky residue, so you can remove it easily whenever the mood strikes.

Image zoom Courtesy Scalamandre

Offered in three colors — coral (the closest to the Tenenbaum-approved red), pale yellow and slate gray — the wallpaper is easy to remove and reposition, making it a dream for first-time installers. The digitally printed paper is made in the USA, eco-friendly, water based and FSC-certified (meaning it’s made from sustainably forested paper).

Image zoom Courtesy Scalamandre

Image zoom Courtesy Scalamandre

The playful zebra motif has a history that long predates the 2001 movie that introduced it to a new generation of design lovers. It was originally created for Gino’s, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan, in the 1940s. The hotspot was reportedly frequented by Ed Sullivan, Frank Sinatra and Gregory Peck. The pattern has had a lasting resurgence in popularity in recent years thanks in part to Anderson, becoming a favorite of daring modern-day decorators.

“Launching wallpaper with Scalamandré is truly making our design dreams come true. We all finally get to dress our walls like Margot Tenenbaum, Gino’s restaurant or the infamous ladies bathroom at the Waverly Inn,” The Inside cofounder and CEO Christiane Lemiux says in a release.

Image zoom Courtesy Scalamandre

RELATED: The Inside Has the Cure for Your Boring Gray Sofa — Shop Colorful Couches

The wallpaper is part of an ongoing collaboration between the legacy design house and the online furnishings retailer, which also offers sofas, chairs, pillows and more in this print and hundreds more.

Scalamandré peel-and-stick wallpaper is available Wednesday, $69 per roll (144″ x 18″); theinside.com