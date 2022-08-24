The Home Edit Co-Founder Joanna Teplin Gives a Tour of Her 'Cozy' Tennessee House

Joanna Teplin is giving fans an inside look at her Tennessee home.

In the latest issue of The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing (available for pre-order now) the Home Edit founders share bits of their personal lives with readers. For Teplin, that meant including a glimpse of her family's charming Franklin, Tennessee, home, which her husband Jeremy jokes, "screams cozy."

The bright white living living room, for example, is outfitted with deep, traditional armchairs, a whiskey-hued leather sofa and pops of blue.

"I love a classic palette with a pop of fun!" the mom of two says of the bright patterns and wallpaper sprinkled around the space.

WERNER STRAUBE

Of course, the professional organizer to the stars also implemented an organizational system in her family's home, designated by zones.

"The floor plan was designed with functionality in mind, and I thought about how I wanted to use each space," Joanna explains. "There are dedicated spaces and zones for each activity in our daily lives."

WERNER STRAUBE

With her family, she curates their organization systems in conjunction with their habits and personalities in order to make sure it works for them. "I use the same principles with my own family that I would use with a client," Joanna says.

And in the Teplin house, everyone is on equal footing. "Jeremy and I have the same system as our kids," she says of their matching mudroom-closets.

WERNER STRAUBE

Aside from the expected neat-and-tidy practices of their household, Jeremy mentions the warm and calming touches of their home.

"I had never had a fireplace before, so I love when the family is just hanging out on the couch watching TV with the fire going," he says. "Here, you will see four people wrapped up in blankets, even in the summer!"

WERNER STRAUBE

The kitchen's matching white walls and neutral countertops help accentuate the pops of color, including the room's corner nook that features bright wallpaper made of vines and fruit.

"I want white walls or a wallpaper with its own presence. Wallpapers give you a path to transition between rooms," Joanna adds.

Courtesy The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing

From a candy bar in the kitchenette to an upholstered headboard complemented by a contemporary art piece in Jeremy and Joanna's bedroom, the home is fueled by a modern, yet calming style.

"I put lots of thought into functional spaces that we would want to spend time in," Joanna says.

The second issue of The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing is available for pre-sale now and will be on newsstands September 2.